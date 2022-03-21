The F/V Crystal Marie exits the Ilwaco marina and motors toward the ocean on March 22 in Ilwaco. With commercial crab fishing winding down for the season, concern largely lays with other fisheries ahead, particularly those that target species further offshore that often require vessels to expend hundreds of gallons of fuel in a single trip. “You’re going to see the price of seafood go way up,” said commercial fisherman Ross Kary. “Because it costs more to catch and more to ship now.”
ILWACO — A recent spike in fuel prices have many calculating the toll it could take in their daily lives and livelihoods, including one of Pacific County’s biggest industries.
Commercial fishermen are among those anxiously watching as fuel prices have surged to record heights in recent weeks.
With commercial crab fishing winding down for the season, concern largely lays with other fisheries ahead, particularly those that target species farther offshore that often require vessels to expend hundreds of gallons of fuel in a single trip.
“You’re going to see the price of seafood go way up,” said commercial fisherman Ross Kary, when asked about the fallout from fuel prices. “Because it costs more to catch and more to ship now.”
Local fishing charters are also reeling from the fuel price surge, particularly those that offer tuna trips, which often require trips of 50 miles or further offshore.
Shake N’ Bake charter owner Mike Colbach raised trip prices and added a fuel surcharge to help offset anticipated higher costs this summer.
“Every 50 cent increase in diesel prices costs us between $100 to $150 a day,” said Colbach, who operates a 42-foot vessel for up to six customers for tuna and bottom-fishing trips.
“We are raising are rates this year to compensate for the added fuel costs and will have stepped fuel charges for every 50 cents it goes above $4 a gallon.”
With the peak of the commercial and charter fishing season still ahead, fishermen are hopeful prices could fall before the season gets into high gear, but Colbach doesn’t believe it’s likely.
“Let’s hope it’s just a blip, but I’m pretty sure it’s not and fuel prices are going to suck this summer,” he summed up.
