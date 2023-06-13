ILWACO — Another recently renovated space in Ilwaco is blooming to new life. 

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday, June 9 for 360 Floral Shops, a flower and gift shop located at 207 Second Ave. in Ilwaco, where owner Kaysea Johnson declared the new location as 'the perfect opportunity' to expand her growing business, which first started in May 2022 along Bay Avenue in Ocean Park.

