An official ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday, June 9, for 360 Floral Shops, a flower and gift shop located at 207 Second Ave. in Ilwaco, where owner Kaysea Johnson, pictured, declared the new location as ‘the perfect opportunity’ to expand her growing business.
Customers browse the interior of 360 Shops-Floral, Gifts and More, located at 207 Second Ave. SW, Ilwaco, on Friday, June 9, in Ilwaco. The new location offers owner Kaysea Johnson more room to expand her growing business, which now includes locally-made jewelry, candy and custom gifts. “We have more space to offer more than just flowers,” Johnson said.
Custom, 3-D laser engraving is available 360 Shops-Floral, Gifts and More. “If someone wants a custom message, like ‘Happy Birthday, Sarah’, I can engrave that and put in in the flowers to make it more customized,” Johnson said.
Photos by LUKE WHITTAKER
The shop has expanded their offerings to include clothes, blankets, chocolates, jewelry and candles, pictured.
A woman peers into the flower display case inside 360 Shops-Floral, Gifts and More, located at 207 Second Ave. SW in Ilwaco.
Flowers are pictured 360 Shops-Floral, Gifts and More, located at 207 Second Ave. SW in Ilwaco.
Customers browse the interior of 360 Shops-Floral, Gifts and More, locate at 207 Second Ave. SW in Ilwaco.
ILWACO — Another recently renovated space in Ilwaco is blooming to new life.
An official ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday, June 9 for 360 Floral Shops, a flower and gift shop located at 207 Second Ave. in Ilwaco, where owner Kaysea Johnson declared the new location as ‘the perfect opportunity’ to expand her growing business, which first started in May 2022 along Bay Avenue in Ocean Park.
