LONG BEACH — ‘Wow’ and ‘double wow,’ was the way representative Chuck Mikkola summed the success of the 2021 Food Bank Challenge, where nearly $110,000 in donations was raised for three local food banks along the Long Beach Peninsula.
On Wednesday, Dec. 29 Mikkola and fellow board members passed out checks of $14,000 to food banks volunteers from Chinook, Ilwaco and Ocean Park.
“It’s been phenomenal. I just can’t believe how generous people are and it doesn’t always come from people with a lot of money. It’s just beautiful,” summed Ocean Park food bank volunteer Charlotte Paliani upon receiving a $14,000 check from Chuck Mikkola, representing the 2021 Food Bank Challenge fundraiser.
Fundraiser overcomes covid hurdles
Over the past three years, the fundraiser has had an increasingly bigger impact on local food banks. It started in 2018 when the Loren H. Corder Foundation offered up $10,000 to each of three food banks in dollar-for-dollar match money, up to $10,000 each was the goal, Mikkola said. Anything less than $10,000 and the match money would be equal to the amount raised.
The three food banks more than met the challenge, and along with the $30,000 in match money, that first year’s total was more than $66,000. Then came covid and 2020 looked bad as far as match money due to poor earnings, but as the saying goes, “You’ll never know until you try,” Mikkola said. The foundation made the same $10,000 challenge again, even though it could mean a future cashflow problem. But investments rebounded at the last minute, so the challenge was on.
However, with the investment funding being questionable it made for a late start, two weeks later than the previous year. And this second year the Oregon Tuna Classic said they would not be running their tournament, which was $15,000 worth of donations.
“You could say it was looking to be a tough year to run a food bank challenge,” Mikkola said. “Well, it was the community that answered to the challenge with a flurry of donations. It was so impressive that all three food banks went well over the $10,000 mark, so the foundation increased their match to $12,000 each. That second year donations and match money totaled over $96,000.
“Now, here comes the third year and yes, the Loren H. Corder Foundation stepped up and offered up $12,000 in match money to each food bank,” Mikkola said.
The race was on to raise the funding. The finish line came on Dec. 21 and totals were well over $12,000 at each food bank. Seeing the community responding like this, the foundation, without telling anyone, raised the ante to a $14,000 match. Members of three food banks found the surprise when they opened the envelopes containing the match money. In total, donations and match money was almost $110,000 in the third year.
“Everyone should be proud of our small community and to the individuals that donated, the local business community that pitched in with both money and food, and to the food bank volunteers that work all year helping those less fortunate,” Mikkola said.
“It’s amazing what can happen if you only try. And try and succeed they did, this year more than ever. So to everyone that helped this year with this great event closing out 2021, a big thank you,” he said.
