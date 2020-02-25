PENINSULA — For nearly 10 years a volunteer-based program has been helping Peninsula school students have healthy food to fill their bellies and feed their mind.
Since 2011, the Food4Kids Backpack Program has grown to include weekend nutrition for nearly 200 kids in need across several local schools during the school year.
On Thursday Feb. 20 at the Elks Lodge #1937 in Long Beach, volunteers were preparing backpacks for distribution when they were presented an $860 donation from Oyster Crackers members Bette Lu Krause, Rita Smith and Christl Mack. The donation will help soften the growing annual operating costs for the free program, according to volunteer Natalie Hanson.
Peninsula programs combine power
In January 2011, the Ilwaco-Long Beach Kiwanis Club Fund started a Food4Kids Backpacks Program fund and began working with families in the Peninsula Community. In October of that year, a program began at Long Beach Elementary with help by the late Martha Murfin.
“She called me and said ‘I have a new project, it will only take 25 minutes,’” Hanson recalled.
In August 2011, Murfin passed away and Hanson remained committed to the keeping the then fledgling program going.
“At that time it was costing us about $2,500 each school year,” Hanson said.
Over time the program eventually expanded from Ocean Park and Long Beach Elementary to include Ilwaco High School, Hilltop Middle School and the Ocean Beach Alternative School.
“It’s now running us about $18,000 each school year,” Hanson said.
In 2018, Ocean Park program coordinators worked to match the Long Beach program. In 2019, the two programs combined to collectively serve students on the Peninsula. The Peninsula program is one of several throughout the country.
Weekend backpacks
The concept for a backpack club was started in 1995 by an Arkansas school nurse, according to feedingamerica.org, a nationwide network of food banks engaged in the fight to end hunger. Working with a local Little Rock food bank, the nurse and a group of volunteers began sending food home with needy children. After being teased for being poor, the volunteers began putting the food in backpacks to make it less conspicuous.
Locally, the program works in a similar fashion. Each Friday afternoon school children receive a backpack of healthy food and snacks. On Monday the child returns the empty backpack to their school nurse or the office to be restocked with food for the following Friday. Food4kids backpacks may include the following items: cereal, breakfast bars, oatmeal, juice, tuna kits, microwaveable Chef Boyardee pasta meals or something similar, peanut butter crackers, soup, applesauce, fruit cups, ravioli, vegetables, shelf-stable milk, and other nutritious foods.
“At holiday time we always put special things in, for Valentine’s Day they got candy,” Hanson said.
Many families struggle to eat healthy meals and snacks every day. Food4Kids Backpacks is a free program.
Low-income families should contact their elementary school staff to find out if they qualify for the program. Program participation will be kept as confidential as possible.
“A form is sent out in the beginning of the year to students who qualify for free or reduced lunch. And one of the questions we ask is ‘Do you have a can opener? Do you have a microwave? If they don’t, we buy them one,” Hanson said.
The weekend backpacks serve as a way for students to shorten the time between students eating nutritious meals. Students return backpacks on Mondays so they can be restocked weekly.
Food allergies are taken into special consideration.
“We cater to any allergies. We will buy gluten free or if someone is allergic to red dye or dairy, their backpacks are noted and customized,” Hanson said, adding that the children’s names are kept confidential and a number is assigned instead.
Donations
needed
Food4Kids Backpacks is supported by the Peninsula Community, Ocean Park United Methodist Church, Ocean Beach Presbyterian Church, Long Beach Elks, Peninsula Rotary, Ocean Park Moose, Ocean Beach School Dist. and other businesses along the Peninsula, and individual donations.
Nearly 20 volunteers assist with the program, including preparation and distribution of the backpacks.
Donations can be brought or sent to the Elks Lodge and Ocean Park United Methodist Church. Donation barrels are also located at Okie’s Thriftway Market and Sid’s IGA. Checks should include the memo line “Food4Kids.”
Suggested food donations include juice, hot chocolate, cold cereal, oatmeal, granola/breakfast bars, peanut butter, jelly, tuna, shelf stable milk, fruit cups, applesauce, pudding, canned fruit, canned soup, chili, ravioli, Spaghettios, macaroni, ramen, fruit snacks and crackers.
Financial donations can be sent to;
Please make checks out to ‘Food4Kids’.
Food4Kids
Long Beach Elks Lodge #1937
Mail address; PO Box 370, Long Beach, WA 98631
Location address: 110 Pacific Ave, Long Beach, WA 98631
You can also donate through the South Pacific County Community Foundation.
More information about the Peninsula’s Food4Kids program visit: www.facebook.com/Food4KidsBackpacks and www.oceanparkumc.com/food4kids.
