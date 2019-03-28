RAYMOND — A former director of the nonprofit Crisis Support Network allegedly used at least $47,000 of the nonprofit’s funds for personal expenses.
Kathryn Burr, who worked as CSN’s executive director from May 2014 to late 2018, was arrested by Raymond Police Department on March 23. She was charged with theft in the first degree, and obtaining a signature by deception or duress.
Burr used a CSN credit card without authorization for $15,000 in gambling purchases, according to an RPD October 2018 investigation. In November 2018, a scheduled audit revealed an additional $32,000 was missing from CSN’s funds.
As a CSN employee, Burr could be reimbursed annually for up to $1,800 worth of health expenses. Between Feb. 20, 2018 and June 18, 2018, Burr received $4,800 in reimbursements, according to the audit.
After being arrested on March 23, Burr was released from jail on March 27 after making bail. Her public defender, Lewis County-based David Arcuri, could not be reached for comment on March 28.
How Burr got the money
Burr allegedly would print checks, fill them out for fake expenses, then convince CSN board members to sign off on them. Burr would then use the checks for personal purposes and file fake invoices to justify the expenses, according to the investigation.
Out of 15 checks made out to Burr, 12 were completed with a CSN board member’s signature.
“[Burr] used her position of trust to facilitate her financial frauds,” a probable cause affidavit states. “The amount of money has greatly impacted the ability of the CSN to fulfill its mission within the community.”
What comes next
The case is being handled by Lewis County Prosecutor Jonathan Meyer, as Pacific County Prosecutor Mark McClain’s wife Rachel McClain works for CSN and is serving as interim executive director.
Burr’s current charges don’t include information on her use of the CSN credit card; charges are expected to be amended to include the credit card charges, according to the investigation.
According to its website, CSN provides "services to victims of domestic and sexual violence, dating violence, stalking and victims of crime." Founded in 1984, CSN most recently made news in 2017 by creating a Child Advocacy Center that works to mitigate the trauma suffered by young victims as cases against their abusers move through the justice system.
The Chinook Observer will continue to update this story.
