LONG BEACH — Ocean Park Elementary’s new principal is someone familiar with the Ocean Beach School District.
Scott Fenter, who served as OBSD’s interim superintendent in the 2018-2019 school year, is set to take over as Ocean Park’s interim principal at the beginning of January. Fenter will replace Todd Carper, who left the school in October for personal reasons.
“I am excited to be helping out in the Ocean Beach School District again,” Fenter said.
“In my one year experience with the students, staff and community last year, I found a place that has an incredible care and support for our young people and families.”
OBSD Superintendent Amy Huntley, who collaborated with Fenter last year, is looking forward to Fenter’s return.
“I’m excited to have him here because he knows the district, and a lot of kids and teachers,” Huntley said.
“It’s what’s best.”
OBSD’s Board of Directors will approve Fenter’s contract later this month, likely at the board’s Dec. 18 meeting.
OBSD has budgeted between $67,980 and $71,280 for the interim principal position.
“We kept it under wraps because we were waiting for the contract to go through,” Huntley said.
After being approved by the board, Fenter will serve as principal for the duration of the 2019-2020 school year.
“Having spent approximately one day per week at Ocean Park Elementary last year to reach all children, I look forward to joining the staff in the interim position to assure their success continues,” Fenter said.
In spring, OBSD administrators will look for a permanent hire.
“The board of directors have each, at their own time, expressed to me that they’re glad he’s coming back,” Huntley said.
The principal job was posted in late October, and taken down a couple weeks later.
Most job applicants either weren’t qualified to work as a principal in Washington state, or they were early in their careers, Huntley said.
“With it being mid-year, we want someone experienced,” Huntley said.
Before replacing former superintendent Jenny Risner, Fenter worked as a superintendent in Pe Ell and Onalaska. He also worked as an elementary school principal and a teacher; making for a 29-year career in total.
“I cherish those years and that experience,” Fenter said. “I have always found that successful schools have found that successful schools have a staff that teams up with determination to help each student succeed, regardless of barriers.”
Since finishing the 2018-2019 school year, Fenter has kept in touch with Huntley, as a mentor. He was also scheduled to come back to work on the district’s safety levy, which passed in April.
“Scott doesn’t retire well,” Huntley joked.
“This is the second time he’s failed at retirement.”
Fenter will not only continue mentoring Huntley, but will mentor fifth grade teacher Sheena Burke and intervention specialist Tracie Lorimor, who are both completing administrative internships to become principals.
“The interns have been doing a fabulous job but they need to have time to be interns, and do their jobs,” Huntley said.
Since Carper’s leave, Burke and Lorimor have filled in as co-principals.
