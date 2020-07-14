LONG BEACH — A local free food pantry recently received a generous donation providing some stability amid uncertain times.
On Saturday, July 11 a $2,000 grant was presented to the Little Free Pantry in Long Beach from the Elks National Foundation. The grant will be used to help stock the pantry and maintain the program, according to volunteer Natalie Hanson, who praised the efforts of Becky Silcox as “instrumental” in securing the funding.
The funding comes at a dire time, as the covid-19 pandemic left many Pacific County residents without work and more reliant on assistance such as the Free Little Pantry.
“It’s really needed right now,” said Dave Hansen, who was on hand with fellow Elks members Rose Wallace, Becky Silcox, Dick Edwards and Natalie Hanson.
For the past three years the Little Free Pantry has provided food for those in need in Long Beach. Last year, a second box was added in Ocean Park to further serve those in need.
Having a free food pantry filled on the Long Beach Peninsula requires a little extra precaution and expense in the form of bear-proof boxes, which cost more than $1,000 each and are cemented firmly into the ground.
“The pantries are expensive to buy, let alone keep it stocked,” Hanson said.
People may leave or take food as needed. Donations in the form of non-perishable foods, such as canned goods, are encouraged. Monetary donations can be sent to Ocean Park Lutheran Church.
