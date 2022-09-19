OCEAN PARK — Under perfectly blue September skies they gathered in honor of the odorous, bulbous vegetable.
Who comes to a late-summer festival centered on a cousin of the onion? Well, apparently a lot.
More than 2,500 turned out for the 40th annual Northwest Garlic Festival, held last Saturday and Sunday at the Port of Peninsula in Nahcotta.
“It has exceeded our expectations, the crowds and music have been phenomenal and everyone has enjoyed themselves,” said Ocean Park Area Chamber of Commerce president Bonnie Lou Cozby.
“Our vendors said they sold more than usual.”
From soup to soap
Garlic in every form imaginable, from soup to soap, was available from various vendors at the festival.
Ever-popular garlic ice cream from Olympic Mountain Ice Cream was highly desired, with hundreds of adventurous attendees sampling its uniquely sweet and savory flavor.
The festival, previously held in June, was delayed until mid-September this year, a time when garlic is traditionally harvested. Fresh, local garlic from Willapa River Farms was infused throughout, alongside several vendors from around the region.
“It’s been fantastic,” summarized Black Garlic co-owner Leland Harmell between customers.
Leland was satisfied with the sales of his garlic-infused honeys and spreads. It was the first time at the Ocean Park garlic festival for the Tumwater-based business.
The festival was an opportunity to rekindle a client base after the pandemic stunted opportunities for public sales the past two years, Leland explained.
A sweet spin on a traditionally savory flavor kept the customers coming back.
“At the festivals people really love the garlic ice cream and garlic honey,” Leland said. “You wouldn’t think to do it, it’s weird and fun, but it works really well.”
As for their black garlic spread, made from roasting white garlic “slow and low” over a couple weeks, resulting in a milder and sweeter condiment, Leland recommends mixing it with mayonnaise to make a garlic aioli or whipping it with butter to top steaks or seafood.
Meanwhile, other tents offered more garlic-inspired treats, including The Garlic Gourmet featuring several varieties of pickled garlic and seasonings, and ‘That’s Good Garlic,’ specializing in a whipped garlic spread. Each had sizable lines of their own.
While many of the garlic-inspired items centered around food, there was one vendor with a decidedly different take.
Soap of many uses
“It’s not your run-of-the mill lavender or patchouli soap,” said Soap With A Twist owner Jack Frach, standing next to his wife and business partner, Melody.
“We make things different.”
It was their fourth time attending the festival, Jack said, adding that sales were brisk all weekend.
“We had lines doubled up,” he said. “It was phenomenal.”
The couple, who create and design their own soaps, made a special garlic soap specifically for the festival. Alleged uses for the garlic-scented soap were varied, with some being particularly memorable.
“We had some people buy it for fire pit use, to help rid mosquitos. Some people bathe their dog in it. And we did have one lady come buy a couple slices to bath with herself; she came last year, too,” Jack said.
“If you smell like garlic, the mosquitos will leave you alone,” Melody added.
