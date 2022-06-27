Local fishermen reported a hot start to the recreational ocean salmon fishing season over the weekend, with the majority of boats limiting out or coming close on the first day Saturday, June 25. “We got our kings,” said Nick Nichols, 57, on right, standing alongside Roger Bumgarner, 61.
Members of the Highland boys varsity basketball team helped free several cars stuck in the sand Saturday, June 25 in Long Beach. The Yakima-based team was in town to participate in the Battle at the Beach basketball tournament held in Ilwaco over the weekend.
Charter fishing customers disembark from the vessel after a successful salmon fishing trip during opening day of the recreational ocean-salmon fishing season. Charters reported limits or near-limits for the entire fleet.
Teenagers are silhouetted by the setting sun on Saturday, June 25 in Long Beach. Temperatures peaked in the low 90s along the peninsula over the weekend, roughly 30 degrees above the June average.
Crowds and traffic converge at crosswalk near the intersection of Pacific and Bolstad Avenue on Saturday, June 25 in Long Beach.
Beachgoers wade into the surf at sunset on June 25 in Long Beach. As record temperatures reached in the 90s over the weekend, many found their way to cooler waters along the Washington coast.
Foot and car traffic filled downtown on the first weekend of summer.
Walkers head toward the beach near the Sid Snyder Beach Approach on Sunday, June 26 in Long Beach.
A seagull stalks the surf at sunset on June 25 in Long Beach.
Beachgoers walk hand-in-hand toward the sunset with their dog Saturday, June 25 in Seaview.
Beachgoers walk hand-in-hand toward the sunset with their child and dog Saturday, June 25 in Seaview.
Hayden Monohon, a member of the 5th grade Ilwaco softball team, slides safely across home plate in a game against Astoria on Friday, June 24 in Long Beach.
Izzabella Johnston, 8, on right, joined in on the bubble-chasing fun on Friday, June 24 at the Long Beach Farmer’s Market. Blowing the bubbles is Alyssa Stotts, pictured behind.
A boy reaches to grab a bubble blown by Alyssa Stotts, pictured behind, during the Long Beach Farmer’s Market last Friday.
LONG BEACH PENINSULA — The first week of summer got off to a scorching start with record temperatures sizzling the Washington coast over the weekend.
On Sunday afternoon, temperatures peaked in the 90s along parts of the peninsula, roughly 30 degrees above the June average.
While many hunkered down indoors to escape the oppressive heat, others took to local parks and beaches as outlets, particularly Waikiki Beach at Cape Disappointment State Park and the Discovery Trail. Others found relief out on the Pacific, where many anglers enjoyed a successful start to the 2022 ocean salmon season.
The hot weekend temperatures didn’t quite match those that occurred on the same week as the June 2021 heatwave (June 26 through July 2). This year’s heat wave was slightly milder, shorter in duration and lacked the harmful overall impact of the 2021 episode. The 2021 heatwave resulted in about 100 heat-related deaths across Washington, mostly impacting males aged 75 or older, according to the Washington State Department of Health.
By Monday, temperatures along the Long Beach Peninsula had returned to their seasonal average, with a high in the low 60s. Mild temps and sunnier skies are predicted for later this week.
