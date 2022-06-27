LONG BEACH PENINSULA — The first week of summer got off to a scorching start with record temperatures sizzling the Washington coast over the weekend.

On Sunday afternoon, temperatures peaked in the 90s along parts of the peninsula, roughly 30 degrees above the June average.

While many hunkered down indoors to escape the oppressive heat, others took to local parks and beaches as outlets, particularly Waikiki Beach at Cape Disappointment State Park and the Discovery Trail. Others found relief out on the Pacific, where many anglers enjoyed a successful start to the 2022 ocean salmon season.

The hot weekend temperatures didn’t quite match those that occurred on the same week as the June 2021 heatwave (June 26 through July 2). This year’s heat wave was slightly milder, shorter in duration and lacked the harmful overall impact of the 2021 episode. The 2021 heatwave resulted in about 100 heat-related deaths across Washington, mostly impacting males aged 75 or older, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

By Monday, temperatures along the Long Beach Peninsula had returned to their seasonal average, with a high in the low 60s. Mild temps and sunnier skies are predicted for later this week.

