LONG BEACH — A gale warning has been issued by the National Weather Service in Portland for Cape Shoalwater in Pacific County south to Florence, Oregon for 1 p.m. Wednesday until 1 a.m. Thursday.
WHAT: South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 9 to 11 feet at 13 seconds. South winds will increase to 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 14 to 19 feet at 15 seconds expected.
WHERE: Coastal waters from Cape Shoalwater WA to Cascade Head OR out 10 NM, Coastal waters from Cascade Head to Florence OR out 10 NM, Waters from Cape Shoalwater WA to Cascade Head OR from 10 to 60 NM and Waters from Cascade Head to Florence OR from 10 to 60 NM.
WHEN: A Small Craft Advisory will be in effect until 1 PM PST Wednesday and the Gale Warning will begin Wednesday afternoon through late Wednesday night.
IMPACTS: Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.
