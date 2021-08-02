ILWACO — No injuries were reported after a fast-moving brush and grass fire charred a field and neighboring woods threatening nearby homes last week outside Ilwaco.
Nearly 11 acres were burned Thursday in the blaze officially dubbed the “Green Acres” fire, which drew dozens of firefighters from more than half a dozen agencies.
The fire was first reported around 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon, when Pacific County Fire District No. 2 and Ilwaco Fire Department were initially dispatched to a brush fire spreading between the 5700 and 5300 blocks of 40th Street (U.S. Highway 101) in Ilwaco. Responding crews were met with an “evolving fire that was spreading rapidly and threatening structures,” according to a report by a responding fire chief.
Flames spread into tall grass, which erupted into a hot blaze. They advanced to within about 50 feet of a home at 5306 40th St., but were blocked by helicopter water drops and firefighting on the ground. Shifting winds also pushed the flames south toward China Hill, a residential area with significant surrounding forest.
Over the next hour, several fire departments from surrounding agencies, including Pacific County Fire Districts No. 1, 2, 3 and 4, and Ilwaco and Long Beach Fire Departments, joined the fight as the fire threatened to spread to a nearby wooded area. The Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) also responded with multiple ground and air resources. Three DNR helicopters took turns making repeated runs, each dropping hundreds of gallons of water with each pass as other public agencies responded and assisted with scene control.
The fire was largely contained and considered no longer a threat to structures by 7 p.m., an official said, however DNR crews worked through the night to establish containment lines around the fire and extinguish any hot spots.
The response generated an outpouring of community support, with Long Beach Towing delivering over 40 lunches to the DNR firefighting crews. Food was donated by Drop Anchor Restaurant, Captain Bob’s Chowder and Hungry Harbor Grille. Water, Gatorade and soda was donated by Dennis Company and Sid’s Market.
A closed section of U.S. 101, from the U.S. 101 alternate to Sandridge Road, was eventually reopened around noon Friday. The fire advanced to within 20 feet of the highway, but it was mainly closed to provide unimpeded access to the scene for dozens of emergency vehicles.
Fire marshals were dispatched to determine the official cause of the fire, which remains under investigation, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.