SOUTH BEND — The two Coast Guardsmen charged with sex offenses have been sentenced.
Salvador Zamora and Guillermo Gutierrez were suspected of sex crimes after a house party in September 2017. A video from the party showed an unconscious woman being raped. The video was shared with Coast Guard members from Gutierrez’ Snapchat account.
Zamora, 25, was found guilty of third-degree rape and first-degree voyeurism. Gutierrez, 27, was found guilty of first-degree voyeurism. A rape charge was dropped against Gutierrez in September 2018.
On Friday, Aug. 2, Zamora was sentenced to 15 months in prison. Gutierrez was sentenced to 90 days in Pacific County Jail, followed by 12 months probation.
During court proceedings, Gutierrez asked for a shorter sentence, so he could continue providing for his 3-year-old daughter and soon-to-be baby. Gutierrez is serving his sentence in three-day increments between June 28 and April 26, 2020.
Both men had to pay $800 in fines, which included fees for a victim’s assessment and DNA tests.
Both men will have to complete sex offender treatment and register as sex offenders, said Pacific County Prosecutor Mark McClain.
The crime
Zamora and Gutierrez, who were stationed at Cape Disappointment, went to a house party to celebrate a coworker’s upcoming move on Sept. 1, 2017. The house was located in Ilwaco at the 2800 block of Sandridge Road.
After the party, Zamora’s wife found text messages between the two men where Zamora asked if “the girl” was going to say he raped her. Gutierrez told him she wouldn’t remember.
Zamora’s wife reported her findings to the Coast Guard.
After the party, Zamora, Gutierrez and the woman went to Gutierrez’ house. The three drank alcohol and possibly used drugs, according to court documents.
While at the house, Gutierrez allegedly had sex with the woman, then invited Zamora to “take a turn.”
Investigators obtained Snapchat videos which Gutierrez allegedly shared with other Guard members. The videos showed a man assaulting an unconscious woman. Gutierrez allegedly filmed the video, which depicted Zamora assaulting the woman.
During investigations, Zamora admitted to having sex with the woman but claimed it was consensual. He also admitted to being the man in the videos.
However, Zamora didn’t stick to the same story during the investigation, and provided information that conflicted with the videos and the woman’s report.
The woman didn’t know she was being filmed and was unconscious during the assault, according to court documents.
The men were arrested in December 2017.
After their arrests, Zamora was reassigned to Base Seattle, and Gutierrez to Sector Columbia River in Warrenton.
The two continued to work for the Coast Guard during the majority of their case proceedings.
