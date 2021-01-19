PACIFIC COUNTY — So far, it’s looking like firearms sales generated by social unrest and political anxiety in 2020 will continue in the new year.
Pandemic-related fears fueled a sharp rise in firearms sales starting in March, as coronavirus cases were just beginning to mount and thoughts turned to home defense. Strong gun sales continued to snowball with record-setting months amid the protests and civil unrest following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May and the Kyle Rittenhouse shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin in August.
Election years have historically favored firearms sales. But the trend continued beyond voting, with record-breaking months in November and December as President Trump stoked fears that he might attempt to usurp the peaceful transition of power and a Joe Biden victory might mean stronger gun-control measures.
On Jan. 19 a couple customers lined the counter at Sandy’s Guns and Ammo in Long Beach, the lone gun shop on the Long Beach Peninsula. One mentioned his sense of urgency about buying a handgun before Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday as another stepped outside to discuss a potential purchase over the phone. Shop owner Dallas ‘Sandy’ Bennett declined comment for the story.
Background checks soar
Background checks compiled by the National Instant Criminal Background Check (NICS) serve as a barometer for gun sales nationwide, since a check is required before a gun can be sold. The exact figure for gun sales remains elusive however, as multiple guns can be sold through a single check.
In 2020 firearm sales reached record levels across Washington and Oregon. In Washington, a record 781,471 background checks were completed, the most since tracking started in 1998. Handguns accounted for a majority of the checks with 331,470, or 42%. Long guns accounted for 177,262, or 22%.
In Oregon, more than 516,096 background checks were completed in 2020, the most ever for a single year. Handguns accounted for a majority of the checks with 270,851, about 52%. Long guns accounted for 163,072, or 31%.
Nine of the top-10 busiest weeks ever for background checks nationwide occurred in 2020. The peak occurred between March 16 and March 22, when 1,197,788 background checks were performed. The only other week outside of 2020 to crack the top 10 occurred in December 2012, just before the Obama administration was set to begin its second term.
Lock, stock and Taser
As demand for firearms has climbed, so has the stock value for domestic weapon and ammo manufacturers in 2020.
Smith and Wesson, a prominent American firearm, ammo and restraint manufacturer, jumped from $7 to $21. Vista Outdoor, the parent company of Federal Ammunition, rose from $7 to $29. Axon Enterprise, which produces the Taser, a line of electroshock weapons, tripled from $50 to $150.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.