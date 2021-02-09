ILWACO — Washington commercial crabbers let out a sigh of relief after learning that their season can commence later this week, ending a more than two-month delay due to elevated levels of the marine toxin domoic acid.
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife made the official announcement on Feb. 9, and members of the Pacific County fleet immediately began finalizing preparations for a 73-hour gear pre-set period starting 8 a.m. Feb. 13.
Depending on weather and crabbing conditions, the first deliveries are likely to begin trickling into local ports soon after 9 a.m. Feb. 16, fishermen said.
Because domoic levels remain too high in the guts of some crab between Point Chehalis and the Washington-Oregon state line, viscera must be removed by a licensed crab processor before harvests can be sold.
By Tuesday morning, local ports were bustling with crews, including the F/V Tradition at Ilwaco Landing.
The mid-February start has been met with concern and uncertainty about whether the season can still be successful after starting so late — a full month later than the previous record delay.
“We’ve never started this late,” said F/V Tradition skipper Rod Miller as his crew worked to load pots and bait at Fisherman’s Landing in Ilwaco. “We’re going crabbing when we should be quitting.”
Vessel hold inspections will be conducted starting at noon Feb. 15. Washington license holders and vessels designated on those licenses choosing to land crab only for an evisceration market must declare this choice at the time of their hold inspection. These crab cannot be sold for whole cooked crab or live crab markets.
Oregon also announced it is opening its coast to commercial crab landings starting Feb. 16 from Cape Falcon near Arch Cape to the Columbia River.
