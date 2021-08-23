Although they weren’t competing, simply sharing the kite-flying passion with others was the best part according to attendee David Anderson, pictured. Anderson, 19, made the trip from Chicago with his father to attend the festival, bringing along their ‘Mosaic’ kites, a design modeled after the popular Revolution-style sport kites.
The weeklong event, held annually in Long Beach since 1981, drew thousands of spectators Monday through Sunday to Bolstad Beach Approach, the primary thoroughfare leading to the daily kite-related events and activities on the beach.
LONG BEACH — Kite fanatics from around the world made their way to Long Beach for the 40th annual Washington State International Kite Festival last week.
Most came to witness the colorful — and sometimes colossal — kites of all shapes that filled Long Beach’s western horizon. Participation and attendance were on par with the festival’s glory days in the 1990s — a welcome affirmation following 2020’s covid-related cancellation. Visitors packed downtown Long Beach, business that spilled over into surrounding towns.
Kid’s games to comprehensive competitions were held daily, from ‘Fun Flys’ to Rokkaku Battles, featuring traditional Japanese battle kites. Other competitions included music-themed, choreographed ‘ballet’ and freestyle ‘precision’ routines, from beginner to master-level fliers. Group kite-flying activities, including ‘Mass Ascensions’ and lighted-kite night flights, capped the daily events.
Although they weren’t competing, simply sharing the kite-flying passion with others was the best part, according to attendee David Anderson. Anderson, 19, made the trip from Chicago with his father to attend the festival, bringing along their ‘Mosaic’ kites, a design modeled after the popular Revolution-style sport kites.
The next major Long Beach kite event, ‘One Sky, One World,’ will occur Oct. 10 at the Bolstad Approach.
