LONG BEACH — Licensed Massage Therapist Rebecca Hart is now offering massage in a taka, a form encompassing Swedish and Shiatsu modalities, “for thorough therapeutic session offering non-painful deep work.”
Hart, licensed and insured since 1996, offers discounts for locals and caregivers.
Couple massages are available along with pre-natal and a variety of half-hour or add-on treatments including area and localized treatments, from 30 to 90 minute sessions, either Swedish-style or fully-clothed.
Hart’s early massage career began in Ocean Park in 1997, and she worked locally for the Cannery Pier Hotel (2015-16) and Stephanie Inn (1997-2002) and other locations on the north Oregon coast.
