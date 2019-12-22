ILWACO — As students walked into Ilwaco High School Friday, they were greeted by cheers and holiday spirit.
The school’s fifth annual gift-giving event was Friday, Dec. 22. Before classes, students received gifts and participated in holiday festivities.
The Grinch and Santa posed for photos with countless students and staff. The school’s jazz band kept a joyous tone throughout the morning with classic tunes. And just about everyone in sight had a smile to share.
“This is one of the best days of the year,” said IHS Principal David Tobin. “For some kids, this is their Christmas. It’s great to give students this day.”
Senior Calvin Baze is the school’s ASB president. He’s one of many students who helped put together the event this year.
“This event creates a happy environment for everyone,” Baze said. “It’s really special because not everyone gets a Christmas. This way we all can.”
Claire Bunke, English teacher and Associated Student Body advisor, coordinated the event.
“Ms. Brunke does a lot and works really hard,” Baze said. “She’s happy when other people are happy.”
Brunke originally worked as a substitute teacher for Ilwaco High School, which is when she first saw the school’s holiday event.
“After that day, I knew I wanted to work here forever. The community here is truly amazing,” Brunke said. “Everybody’s on an equal playing field and happy. Every kid gets something.”
Brunke created a spreadsheet she and fellow staff used to list what students might like or need as gifts.
“Teachers pay attention. We listen and know what the students need,” Brunke said. “More personalized gifts stemmed from last year. I heard a girl ask her friend for headphones every day. I knew she needed them.”
Baze also highlighted the personalized gifts. He said one of his friends, who enjoys cooking, got a Crockpot. Another who lifts weights got a book about weight lifting techniques. A third friend who’s on the school’s basketball team received a basketball to practice at home with.
“The event makes me feel really good,” Baze said. “It’s cool to see everyone open gifts. This year, everyone got specialized gifts.”
Staff “did a lot of Black Friday shopping to get really good deals,” Brunke said. Staff also donated gifts and money, helped wrap presents, and decorated the high school. During the weekend prior to the event, staff and community members spent almost four hours wrapping presents.
Baze and fellow students helped put on the event by getting donations from local businesses, which provided gifts, gift cards and treats.
“The gift cards are especially helpful because we’re able to give food gift cards for places like Subway to kids who will rely on them during winter break,” Brunke said.
Event sponsors included Dr. Roof, Taft Plumbing, Fred Meyer, Funland, Bank of the Pacific, Wellspring, Peninsula Pharmacies and Lost Roo. In total, the businesses donated over $4,000.
“Thank you to everyone who helped put this together,” Baze said.
