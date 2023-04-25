SOUTH BEND — The $10 million bond proposal from the Ocean Beach Hospital is a tight one, according to initial election returns, while a pair of non-binding advisory measures asking if consumer fireworks should be banned in Long Beach and the peninsula’s unincorporated communities are each receiving support from a majority of voters.

With 4,838 ballots counted by the Pacific County Auditor’s Office as of April 25, support for OBH’s bond currently sits at 59.3%, falling just short of the 60% supermajority that is needed for bonds to pass in Washington state. Across the entire county, at least 500 ballots remain to be counted — the vast majority of those are presumed to be in south county.

