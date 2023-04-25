SOUTH BEND — The $10 million bond proposal from the Ocean Beach Hospital is a tight one, according to initial election returns, while a pair of non-binding advisory measures asking if consumer fireworks should be banned in Long Beach and the peninsula’s unincorporated communities are each receiving support from a majority of voters.
With 4,838 ballots counted by the Pacific County Auditor’s Office as of April 25, support for OBH’s bond currently sits at 59.3%, falling just short of the 60% supermajority that is needed for bonds to pass in Washington state. Across the entire county, at least 500 ballots remain to be counted — the vast majority of those are presumed to be in south county.
If passed, the bond will carry an estimated rate of $0.17 per $1,000 of assessed property value, or about $68 annually for a $400,000 assessed home.
The most notable project that will be funded if the bond is approved is the addition of an urgent care clinic that would be located at an expanded Ilwaco clinic. As it stands, the nearest urgent care clinic for south county residents is across the river, in Astoria.
Other funded projects would include a new procedure room at the hospital’s Ocean Park clinic for women’s health services, the renovation of surgery and patient rooms at OBH, upgrades to the hospital’s nursing station, pharmacy and bathrooms, updated imaging and other equipment, and overhauling the hospital’s HVAC system and implementing energy efficiency measures.
Fireworks measures
In Long Beach, the measure asking if the city should move to ban the sale and use of consumer fireworks within city limits currently has the support of 55.2% of voters, with 44.8% opposed to a ban. A total of 531 ballots have been counted in the race thus far.
Elsewhere on the peninsula, 52.4% of voters are currently in favor of a consumer fireworks ban in its unincorporated areas, while 47.6% are opposed. Eligible, registered voters on the peninsula — aside from those living within the city limits of Long Beach and Ilwaco — were asked to weigh in on this measure.
The final results of the advisory votes will be taken into account by the city and county’s legislative bodies in considering whether they should move ahead with passing a consumer fireworks ban. Long Beach officials have said that a consumer ban would not affect the city’s professional Fourth of July fireworks show, which has traditionally been held on the beach each year.
The county commissioners have previously said they were seeking voter turnout of at least 60% in the peninsula’s unincorporated communities, along with at least 60% support for a ban, before they would seriously consider prohibiting consumer fireworks on the peninsula. The Long Beach City Council had not identified any such preconditions.
Voter turnout across all of Pacific County currently sits at 46.9%, and is expected to rise to a minimum of at least 51% with the counting of additional ballots. The estimated remaining ballots left to tabulate may not include later arriving ballots that have yet to be processed by the county auditor’s office.
The next ballot update is currently set for April 28 at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.