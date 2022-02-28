Attendees practice using exercise bands during a ‘Heart’ event last week at Ilwaco library, where staff of the Ocean Beach Hospital and Medical Clinics gave a presentation offering tips and information about how to maintain a healthy lifestyle.
Attendees practice using exercise bands during a ‘Heart’ event last week at Ilwaco library, where staff of the Ocean Beach Hospital and Medical Clinics gave a presentation offering tips and information about how to maintain a healthy lifestyle.
ILWACO — A ‘Heart’ event was held last week at the Ilwaco Timberland Library, offering tips and information from local health professionals about how to maintain a healthy lifestyle, particularly during the pandemic.
Approximately two dozen people attended the roughly 90-minute presentation on Feb. 23, led by staff of the Ocean Beach Hospital & Medical Clinics in the community room of the library.
After an introduction by Brenda Slagle (MSN, MBA, RN. CDCES), Lori Sharrow (NP-C) gave tips on how to stay active by using exercise bands and modifying daily routines to incorporate more movement, including using everyday items such as a 15-ounce can of beans as light weight. Sharrow recommended striving for at least 30 minutes of activity daily, which could be done at once or in segments.
Lin Li (LICSW) spoke about the relation of stress and heart disease, and how to manage stress. Li led a guided imagery exercise involving a scenic beach as an example to relax muscles.
Raffles and stretching exercises were held in between speakers, gifting local prizes to the roughly two dozen in attendance.
Brianna Ayers (MS, FNP) spoke about hypertension and risk factors, followed by Andy Lakanen (MS, RDN, LD) who focused on ‘Eating for Heart Health,’ including misinformation and myths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.