ILWACO — The halibut action is heating up off the Washington and Oregon coast.
Local recreational charter captains reported a “hot bite” over the weekend with several hefty halibut coming into local ports, including a nearly 90-pound “barn door” caught Sunday, May 23.
Hot fishing, happy customers
The recreational halibut season, now in the third week in Washington and Oregon, was delayed and curtailed last year until late summer and fall due to covid-19, causing charters and customers to miss the best fishing months, usually in May and June.
This year, local Ilwaco charter offices have been met with eager customers and brisk fishing action offshore since the halibut season started in early May.
“It’s been lights-out fishing,” said Seabreeze Charter owner Steve Sohlstrom upon returning to Ilwaco with 12 fishermen aboard the F/V Salty Dog on Sunday, May 23. “We’re averaging near-limits every trip.”
While several sizable halibut were hoisted Sunday afternoon, the biggest was an 87-pounder caught aboard the F/V Sea Breeze, skippered by Perry VanOver.
Sohlstrom said four other boats in their fleet were filled that afternoon with customers and limits of halibut. Coho Charters owner Butch Smith said the halibut fishing has been excellent overall this year with several big catches, including a 61-pounder. Pacific Salmon Charters also reported stellar halibut fishing, including one that exceeded 50 inches on Sunday caught aboard the F/V Katie Marie with skipper Rob Gudgell.
Sunday afternoon, as vessels returned to port from the latest halibut fishing date, customers posed for photos alongside their catch in front of the respective charter office they fished with that morning.
“It was awesome,” said Ray Marshall upon returning to port from his first halibut trip with his wife Jessi. The couple took home two sizable halibut fishing with Sohlstrom aboard the Salty Dog, including a 32-pounder reeled in by Jessi. The only remaining decision was whether to make fish and chips or fish tacos first, Jessi said.
Andy Wnek, of Renton, caught a keeper halibut but was most enamored with his 25-pound lingcod. Wnek, formerly of Poland, spoke glowingly about the angling abundance off the Washington coast.
“Over there, we don’t have this,” Wnek summed up.
Into the abyss
Roughly 11 miles west from the mouth of the Columbia River, the Astoria Canyon emerges and slopes from 330 feet into a more than 6,000-foot abyss.
Along the deepwater slopes and edges, between 600 to 900 feet, is where halibut fishermen often target the bottom-dwelling species.
Heavy-duty fishing gear is necessary to reach and entice the Goliath flatfish that lurk below. A stout rod rigged with three pounds of weight and several hundred yards of 80-pound braided line baited with a herring is the standard approach for one charter captain, who said the heavy gear is necessary to ‘hug’ the bottom in deep, heavy currents.
Time to go fishing
Heading into Memorial Day Weekend, trips will be available Thursday, May 27, but will largely hinge on the weather, local charter offices reported. Some have already began canceling trips ahead of what’s anticipated to be a rough swell.
Beginning June 3 through June 27, halibut will open two days a week, Thursday and Sunday, until the projected quota is obtained.
The 2021 halibut season includes an 18,662-pound quota for the Columbia River area (Marine area 1).
As of May 16, for Marine area 1 all-depth fishery, Washington anglers had caught 6,481 pounds, with 11,681 pounds remaining on the quota, not including this most recent weekend.
At Sportsmen’s Cannery in Ilwaco, Tina and Kevin Ward and crew had a busy weekend handling halibut, a welcomed uptick before the canning season kicks into high gear with salmon and tuna this summer.
So far this season, the only obstacle for halibut fishermen and success has been the weather.
“When they’re not fighting the weather they’re getting fish,” Tina said.
