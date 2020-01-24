So far during this 60-day legislative session, state lawmakers have introduced more than 1,240 new bills in addition to the more than 2,000 measures from last year’s session that have been re-introduced and are alive again this year. With a cut-off deadline looming in just two weeks, lawmakers have been busy with committee hearings this week, but took a number of floor votes to pass bills that did not advance in last year’s session. Following are the measures that passed this week with split votes:
Senate Bill 5395, Concerning comprehensive sexual health education. Passed the Senate on January 22, 2020 by a vote of 28-21.
This bill would mandate comprehensive sex education in every public school and for every grade as an integral part of the curriculum. This requirement would be phased in beginning with students in grades six through twelve by September 1, 2020, and then for students in grades kindergarten through five by September 1, 2021. Under the bill, the curriculum must be evidence-informed, inclusive for all students regardless of their protected class status, skills-based, encourage healthy relationships based on mutual respect that are free from violence, coercion, and intimidation. It would teach children how to identify and respond to attitudes and behaviors contributing to sexual violence and would emphasize the importance of conscious and voluntary agreement to engage in sexual activity. Current state law only requires schools to teach students about HIV and AIDS prevention, starting in fifth grade. The bill was sent to the House Education Committee for further consideration. The bill also passed the Senate last year, but did not advance in the House before the session ended.
Senate Bill 5165, Concerning discrimination based on citizenship or immigration status. Passed the Senate on January 17, 2020 by a vote of 26-20 (three members excused.)
This bill would prohibit discrimination based on citizenship or immigration status by employers, potential employers, labor organizations, or employment agencies unless a state or federal law, regulation, or government contract requires a distinction or differential treatment. It would also prohibit discrimination in real estate transactions and overcharging or impairing access to public accommodations based on citizenship or immigration status. The bill was sent to the House Civl Rights and Judiciary Committee for further consideration. The bill also passed the Senate last year, but did not advance in the House before the session ended.
Senate Bill 5740, Creating the secure choice retirement savings program. Passed the Senate on January 17, 2020 by a vote of 26-20, (three members excused.)
This bill would require employers to automatically enroll their employees into an individual retirement account under a new Secure Choice Retirement Savings Program created in the state Department of Commerce. Under the bill, an employer would be required to offer its employees an opportunity to contribute to an IRA established under the program. Employers would be required to provide their employees with information on the program, and deliver and facilitate information regarding the program, disclosures, and necessary forms. Proponents of the bill said it would provide a reasonable way to help employers assist their employees save for retirement. Some small companies cannot afford to administer a savings plan and are at a competitive disadvantage to larger employers who have the ability to offer retirement benefits, they said. Opponents said this proposal is a dramatic departure from the voluntary marketplace, and that of 40 states considering a mandatory enrollment program 35 rejected it. They also said that an automatic IRA enrollment plan would add more requirements of small businesses. The bill was sent to the House Consumer Protection and Business Committee for further consideration. The bill also passed the Senate last year, but did not advance in the House before the session ended.
House Bill 1010, Concerning the disposition of forfeited firearms by the Washington State Patrol. Passed the House on January 23, 2020 by a vote of 56-42.
This bill provides that forfeited firearms in the possession of the Washington State Patrol (WSP) which are not retained for agency use may be auctioned or traded to licensed dealers or destroyed. It would require that within six months after the effective date of the act, the WSP must develop and put in place policies addressing criteria for determining when firearms should be destroyed. Proponents said that the bill would bring equality to the different law enforcement agencies in Washington. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is currently the only agency that may not destroy forfeited firearms. The WSP should not be an arms dealer or be in the chain of possession of a weapon that later gets used in a crime, they said. Opponent of the measure said that he number of firearms sold or traded by agencies that are used in subsequent crimes is very small, and the money that can be made selling forfeited firearms can be used to help domestic violence victims, or people who are in marginalized communities or need protection from hate crimes. The bill has not yet been referred to the Senate.
House Bill 1783, Creating the Washington state office of equity. Passed the House on January 21, 2020 by a vote of 56-41 (one member excused.)
This bill would establish the Washington State Office of Equity (Equity Office) within the Governor’s Office to promote access to equitable opportunities and resources that reduce disparities and improve outcomes statewide across state government. Its primary duty would be to develop policies and provide technical assistance and training for agencies on maintaining a diverse, inclusive, and culturally sensitive workforce. The bill was sent to the Senate State Government, Tribal Relations and Elections Committee for further consideration.
