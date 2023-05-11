Lockdown

Main access routes to Ilwaco High School and Middle School were closed Thursday morning. A big police response, augmented by city crew and others, sealed off the campuses while a reported shooting was investigated.

 CHINOOK OBSERVER

ILWACO — The all-clear has been given at Ilwaco High School and Hilltop Middle School Thursday afternoon, after the two schools appeared to be the latest victims of a rash of hoax calls threatening or warning of active shooter situations across Washington state.

Ocean Beach School District Superintendent Amy Huntley told the Observer at about 11:35 that the all-clear had been given for the two schools in Ilwaco, and that law enforcement deemed the situation to have been part of a statewide hoax. Reports of shots fired on or near the two schools first came in around 10:30 a.m. and drew a large response from law enforcement agencies throughout the county, including the Raymond and South Bend police departments.

