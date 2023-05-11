Main access routes to Ilwaco High School and Middle School were closed Thursday morning. A big police response, augmented by city crew and others, sealed off the campuses while a reported shooting was investigated.
ILWACO — The all-clear has been given at Ilwaco High School and Hilltop Middle School Thursday afternoon, after the two schools were the latest victims of a rash of hoax calls threatening or warning of active shooter situations across Washington state.
Ocean Beach School District Superintendent Amy Huntley told the Observer at about 11:35 a.m. that the all-clear had been given for the two schools in Ilwaco, and that law enforcement deemed the situation to have been part of a statewide hoax.
According to a news release from the Long Beach Police Department, the Pacific County Dispatch Center received a call at approximately 10 a.m. from a male subject who was threatening to harm people and said he was armed with an automatic rifle outside of the high school.
"The call-taker could hear what sounded like gunfire in the background before the call was disconnected," LBPD stated in the release.
A large law enforcement response to the two schools ensued, and included officers from LBPD, Pacific County Sheriff's Office, Washington State Parks, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, Raymond Police Department and South Bend Police Department.
The schools were put into lockdown, and no threats to students or staff were located after a "thorough" search of both buildings and parking lots by law enforcement, according to LBPD. All students were accounted for, and the lockdown ended when the situation was determined to be "unfounded."
"During the investigation, it was brought to our attention that multiple agencies throughout the nation have been receiving similar phone calls as well as multiple schools in our region around the same time this call was made," LBPD said.
A rash of hoax calls warning of or threatening active shooter situations have been received in recent days throughout the state. Several schools in the Spokane area received warnings or threats on Wednesday, May 10, and the Aberdeen School District also reported today that a call had been made reporting an armed individual near the Aberdeen High School. The high school was briefly placed on a modified lockdown, and Aberdeen Police Department stepped up patrols in the neighborhood of the school.
"The Long Beach Police Department would like to thank the Ocean Beach School District for their quick response with locking down their buildings," LBPD said. "We also want to extend our gratitude to the Ilwaco City Crews, the Ilwaco Fire Department, and all law enforcement agencies for their assistance."
Classes resume
Huntley said classes and activities were resuming at the two schools for the day, but added that parents and guardians could pick up their students and excuse them for the rest of the afternoon. She asked for parents and guardians to wait until 12:30 p.m. before picking up their students, to give law enforcement time to clear the scene.
Main access points around the school were closed off by city crews, utility workers and others.
Huntley sent the following notice to local families at 1 p.m. Thursday:
Today both Hilltop School and Ilwaco High School were placed into lockdown by law enforcement due to a report they received. (As is our protocol, we asked the elementary schools to go into a perimeter lockout as a precaution.) The schools went into lockdown, students on walking trips in the community went to safe places to wait, and law enforcement responded quickly and efficiently.
It appears we were part of a hoax that was perpetrated in many schools in the state, but law enforcement and other sources will have to confirm or deny that. We take every threat seriously and are so thankful for the quick actions of law enforcement, for the businesses that let our kids hang out in their buildings during the incident, and for the City of Ilwaco, Ilwaco Fire, Pacific County Emergency Management and other community agencies that supported during this situation.
Thank you to all the parents who waited patiently to hear what was happening. If this threat had been realized, reunification with families would have been done at an alternate site, so thank you for not flooding the area with your presence and letting law enforcement have room to do their work. For the parents who did show up, thank you for your patience and grace as we worked through the situation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.