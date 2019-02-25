ILWACO — Ilwaco’s future and city contracts were the two major focuses of Ilwaco City Council’s Feb. 25 meeting.
The council’s next meeting is at 6 p.m. on March 11. The meeting is held at the city’s community room, 158 First Ave. N. The public is welcome to attend.
Growth Management Act
Councilors Matt Lesnau, Missy Bageant and Kristen Mathison participated in a workshop with Ilwaco City Planner Sam Rubin. The workshop focused on the city’s Growth Management Act, which
“I think we just need to be mindful that we need to have some plan of action for this by June,” Lessnau said.
Lessnau encouraged Ilwaco Planning Commission Chair Jon Chambreau to get the commission to collaborate with Rubin and the council on the act. Chambreau agreed with Lessnau but voiced concerns over the commission’s open seat.
Chambreau said there has been an applicant for the commission since September but that he hasn’t heard any news from Mayor Gary Forner about the applicant, despite reaching out numerous times.
The council and commission plan on holding a joint meeting sometime soon to work on the act.
“You can count on us to help,” said commission member Melissa Cutting.
Fire lanes
Councilors approved an ordinance which changes the city’s code regarding fire lanes.
Ilwaco Fire Chief Tom Williams previously discussed the department’s struggles with parking its vehicles at Ilwaco High School due to illegal parking. The updated code permits LBPD to cite drivers who park illegally.
Lessnau suggested the city consider working with the school district to see if more parking can be created.
“Hilltop [Middle School] has parking but people just aren’t willing to walk,” Mathison said.
Gray & Osborne contracts
Councilors approved two contracts between the city and Gray & Osborne for professional engineering services. The contracts are both for Whealdon Road improvements. The first contract is for $2,500 for water distribution improvements. The second contract is for $194,400 in engineering design costs regarding the water distribution system.
EDC contract
Councilors approved an annual contract between the city and the Pacific County Economic Development Council, which does some work on the city’s behalf.
The contract is for $600 and was already budgeted for 2019.
Councilors showed interest in having an EDC presentation at an upcoming meeting so they could learn about what the EDC has been working on.
iFocus Network Administration Support Agreement
Councilors approved a consulting agreement between the city and company iFocus Consulting, which provides IT maintenance and support for the city’s network. The agreement is for the remainder of 2019 and will automatically renew annually.
Boundary line adjustment
Councilors approved a boundary line adjustment request from Lindsay and Shelley Yamane. The Yamanes will adjust the boundary lines between three pieces of land they own. The Yamanes won’t participate in any “ground-disturbing activities.”
The Yamanes’ properties were of interest in 2018 when they requested a vacation rental permit. The permit was turned down by the city. The Yamanes sued the city in response to the decision.
Other city updates
Long Beach Assistant Police Chief Casey Meling reported that Long Beach Police Department is “heavily working on speed enforcement on First Street.”
City Clerk Stephanie Davis said the annual Black Lake Fishing Derby is being worked on. Money has been raised for the derby already. Davis said she is aiming to raise more money for the 2019 derby than the city did in 2018, which was $5,800. The derby is held on April 27.
