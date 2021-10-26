ILWACO — A prominent local port official announced his resignation last week.
Guy Glenn Jr., port manager for Ilwaco and Chinook, offered an official letter of resignation during the regularly scheduled Ilwaco Port Commission meeting Tuesday, Oct. 19 in Ilwaco.
Glenn’s departure comes as he approached what would have been his 10th year among the port staff. Glenn, 48, first served as finance director in February 2012 before becoming Ilwaco port manager in August 2013. In January 2016, he became the manager of the Port of Chinook through an interlocal agreement with Ilwaco.
“I would hope the Port of Ilwaco and Port of Chinook continue to collaborate for mutual benefit,” Glenn said in his resignation letter.
“There’s a lot of value working together for our community as a whole. I’d like to recognize both commissions for coming together in 2016. It took a lot of coordination and getting them on stable footing after being nearly $200K in the red in August of 2015.”
Since 2014, Glenn and staff were responsible for securing more than $5.3 million in grants and related funding for several port-related projects. Most recently, Glenn oversaw the completion of the vessel deconstruction and maintenance facility in 2020, including a new 75-ton marine Travelift for the boatyard.
“Approximately $1.6 million of grant funding was secured for these projects,” Glenn said. “Since 2014, we have secured $5,312,389 in grant and related funding applied and committed towards projects at both Ilwaco and Chinook.”
Glenn also helped steward other initiatives aimed at improving local internet access.
“We completed two countywide broadband planning grants in 2020. Both projects were primarily grant funded through CERB and the Public Works Board. This followed collaboration through the Pacific County Broadband Working Group, which PUD Commissioner Debbie Oakes and I started in January of 2018,” he said.
Shake N Bake Charters owner Mike Colbach lamented Glenn’s resignation and subsequent loss of port leadership.
“He was very helpful when I first started, always had time to talk,” said Colbach, an Ilwaco marina moorage customer since 2007. “I don’t know how they’re going to find someone to replace him. I think it will be difficult for the port to find someone who cares and is available. Guy was always available if there was a problem.”
‘A fork in the road’
Glenn, who is currently open to pursuing other port-related positions in the region, quoted a famous baseball player when asked about his decision to resign.
“As Yogi Berra said, ‘When you come to a fork in the road, take it.’ I needed to make a change and stand in my own values. My hope is to work with our commission during this time of transition to best serve the needs of our community. I am currently exploring opportunities around the region and would like to advance my career in the port industry or a related field,” he said.
“I’m currently in the process of developing a transition plan with our commission. We have several million dollars in grant-funded projects underway at both ports and an additional federal grant application in process for Ilwaco. We continue to be focused on federal funding for channel maintenance and improvements at both Ilwaco and Chinook. Depending on the way things go, it’s possible that I could continue assisting the ports in another role, either as a new position or on a contract basis. I am open to exploring other port related opportunities in the region and am thankful for the experience I’ve gained here locally. This is home and where I grew up. I have been invested in the success of our ports and hope to have made a positive contribution to our community.”
Glenn thanked port staff for their dedication over the years, particularly overcoming the obstacles small ports often face in an ever-increasing competition for federal funds.
“I’m thankful for all of the relationships I’ve built, including our own port staff, community members, port colleagues and elected officials. I’m only a part of the process and I have many weaknesses. In terms of accomplishments, it’s more about a process and finding a way to get things done. There can be endless roadblocks and failures, and it would be discouraging at times. I’m thankful for the contribution of our entire administrative and operations staff, including Tricia Needham (Finance Director), Mark Elliot (Operations Manager) and John Demase (Manager of Marinas).”
Ongoing port projectsIn the resignation letter, Glenn touched on current and ongoing port-related projects in Ilwaco and Chinook, from dredging to infrastructure.
“We are also working on the east bulkhead renewal project at Safe Coast Seafoods. A total of $830k of funding has been secured already and we are hopeful to receive federal funding through MARAD and their port infrastructure development program to complete the project. We submitted our application this summer and we are starting the permitting process. This project is critical for Safe Coast Seafoods, our cornerstone land lease tenant. Safe Coast is significantly investing in the facility and looking to increase their employment to around 90 positions,” Glenn said.
“We are planning to dredge in priority areas at Chinook beginning Nov. 1. The Port of Ilwaco will complete this work operating under an interlocal agreement between the ports. This will mainly be supported by funding from the WA State Capital Budget with additional local funds from the Port of Chinook. Performance will be limited by the available funding and the capacity of the upland disposal site, which was recently modified to increase capacity specifically for this year. There will not be any capacity after this year and that is why development of a new alternative site is so critical. … We will also be dredging priority areas at the Port of Ilwaco beginning in January and work through the end of February, which is the end of our in water work window.”
A new boat launch facility at the Port of Chinook is now nearing the final permitting and engineering process, with grant funding representing 80% of the estimated cost.
“This work was all funded through the WA State Recreation and Conservation Office (RCO), with additional funding through the Pacific Council of Governments. Last year, an automated pay station was completed with a combination of RCO Boating Facilities Program funding in addition to funds from the local Chinook Port Alliance. … $944,439 in RCO grant funding has been secured for construction of the new launch, which represents 80% of the estimated project cost,” Glenn said.
“Ilwaco is also completing an RCO $331,350 grant project, which is 75% of the estimated project cost. The road to the boat launch and boat launch parking areas was chip sealed and fog coated in 2020. Permanent restrooms, an automated pay station and lighting in the parking areas should be completed in 2022.”
