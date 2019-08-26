ILWACO — Upgrades to streets with high-volume traffic are on the way, after the Ilwaco City Council approved its six-year transportation plan at its Aug. 26 meeting. The council also discussed the Doupe Building, an intergovernmental agreement and Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
Transportation Plan
Councilors approved the city’s updated six-year transportation plan, which lists street projects the city plans on completing.
The state’s Transportation Improvement Board and Department of Transportation require cities to update plans annually.
The plan covers projects from 2020 to 2025, and 2020’s highest priority project is maintenance updates to the Hilltop Middle School route. Other 2020 projects include upgrades to Advent Avenue NE, Fir Street NE, Hemlock Street NE, Howerton Avenue, First Avenue South to Elizabeth Avenue SE, and addressing potholes.
“While the city has very little money to complete the projects listed on the plan, the projects typically must be listed on the plan when seeking funds from other agencies,” Mayor Gary Forner said.
Other news
City-county contract: Councilors authorized an agreement between the city and the county. The city receives about $29,475 in annual revenue because of the agreement. The funds are tied to street projects in the county.
The amount of money the city receives per year varies based on project costs, according to the agreement.
Before approving the agreement, councilors questioned whether the city would lose money by accepting the agreement. Regardless of if the agreement was approved, the city would receive county funds for street projects. The agreement gives the city a better idea on how much money to expect.
“I like knowing how much we have to budget with and it not being a guessing game at the end of the year,” Councilor Missy Bageant said.
Doupé Building: Councilors approved a boundary line adjustment for Abigail Mack, who owns the Doupé Building. The adjustment allows Mack to combine three adjacent parcels, which she already owns.
The adjustment also allows Mack 10 feet of a parcel owned by Erik and Patricia Fagerland. The parcel will be used for accessing the building for renovations.
In May 2018, the council granted Mack a conditional use permit, with the understanding that she’d later apply for the adjustment to receive the Fagerlands’ lot, and consolidate her lots.
“This is all what we went over when we did the conditional use permit,” Councilor Matt Lessnau said.
Mack’s parcels include 102 First Avenue South, 104 Spruce Street East and 106 Spruce Street East.
Childhood Cancer Awareness Month: Forner declared September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, which is recognized nationally.
“Ilwaco, Washington, is a caring community that supports children and families,” Forner said. “More must be done to raise awareness and find a cure.”
There has been a 24 percent increase in pediatric cancer cases over the last 40 years, Forner said. This ends up being about 15,780 children diagnosed with cancer per year.
Next meeting: The council’s next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Sept. 9. The meeting is open to the public and held at the city’s community room, 158 First Ave. N.
