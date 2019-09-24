ILWACO — Ilwaco City Council wants the public’s help in deciding what projects the city should work on next year.
The council will hold a public hearing on the city’s Capital Facilities Plan at its Oct. 14 meeting. Citizens are encouraged to attend the meeting if they have comments on projects the city should prioritize.
State law requires Ilwaco, and other cities, to update its plan annually. The plan includes city projects, projected costs and estimated funding sources.
Project costs and funding sources are estimates, said Treasurer Holly Beller. Project costs may ultimately be lower than originally estimated if city staff work on the projects instead of contractors.
See sidebar for the current draft of Ilwaco’s 2020-2025 Capital Facilities Plan.
Next meeting: The council’s next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Oct. 14. A 2020 budget workshop on street and stormwater funds will be held at 4 p.m. Council meetings are open to the public and held at the city’s community room, 158 First Ave. N.
