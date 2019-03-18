ILWACO — Ilwaco City Council is looking to fill a recent vacancy.
Councilor Jared Oakes has resigned from his seat, according to the city. He joined the council at the start of 2018 after running for his position unopposed.
"Jared's intelligence, dedication and belief in the future of Ilwaco will be missed on the city council," said Ilwaco Mayor Gary Forner. "I believe Jared will continue to be in Ilwaco's future and as his time allows he will work to help Ilwaco and its citizens."
Oakes' business was keeping him away from doing his councilor duties, which bothered him, Forner said.
Oakes, an organic cranberry farmer, replaced architect David Jensen, who decided to not seek a fourth council term. Jensen serves on the city’s parks and recreation commission.
Those interested in applying for the position can get a council application online at www.ilwaco-wa.gov or at Ilwaco City Hall, 120 First Avenue. Applicants should be registered to vote in Pacific County. Applicants must also have been Ilwaco residents for at least a year.
An appointee will be chosen by council vote after the council interviews candidates. The appointed councilor will serve until the November 2019 election, in which they may choose to run.
Applications will be accepted until the vacancy is filled.
Ilwaco City Council meets at 6 p.m. on the second and fourth Monday of each month. Workshops are often held before council meetings. Additional workshops and meetings are scheduled during business hours and evenings.
Meetings are held at the Ilwaco Community Building, 158 First Ave. N. The public is welcome to attend.
Questions about the open council seat can be directed to City Clerk Stephanie Davis at 360-642-3145 or clerk@ilwaco-wa.gov.
