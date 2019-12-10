ILWACO — Ilwaco’s 2020 budget includes increased funding for law enforcement, funding for upcoming projects, and rate increases for residents.
Ilwaco City Council approved its 2020 budget, the hiring of a hearing examiner, and other council items at its Dec. 9 meeting.
2020 budget
The city’s 2020 budget highlights include a $5,000 law enforcement funding increase, and funding for major projects such as improvements to Whealdon Road and the Hilltop Middle School routes.
The $5,000 law enforcement increase will help fund a Long Beach Police Department resource officer at Ilwaco High School. The officer’s hiring is one of Ocean Beach School District’s 2019 safety levy improvements. The officer will be funded through a partnership between Ilwaco, Long Beach and OBSD.
In addition to improvements at Whealdon Road and Hilltop Middle School, the city plans on funding new structural beams at the city’s water plant, and a new drain system at the Indian Creek Dam.
Other budget items include rate increases, and funding for the city’s Fourth of July fireworks show.
“The City of Ilwaco council and staff continue to work together to make well-informed, responsible decisions regarding the maintenance and improvement of the city’s existing infrastructure in order to sustain our treasured community,” said Mayor Gary Forner.
Rate increases: The budget includes rate increases to the city’s wastewater, water and stormwater utilities.
Rates will increase $2.10 for the city’s water rate. Residents will also see a 3% rate increase for the city’s wastewater fund, meaning residents will pay about 27 cents more per 100 cubic feet of metered water. A third increase, a 6% increase for the city’s water consumption rate, will cost residents about 27 cents more per 100 cubic feet of water usage.
The rate increases will help the city pay for debt accumulated through improvements to the Sahalee Neighborhood’s water distribution, and upcoming improvements to Whealdon Road’s water system.
Fourth of July fireworks: The city budgeted for its annual Fourth of July “Feel the Thunder” fireworks show. The show will be held on Friday, July 3 at the Port of Ilwaco.
The city decided to hold the show on July 3 “so that sufficient law enforcement is available for Ilwaco on Friday, and Long Beach on Saturday,” Forner said.
The show costs $16,500. The council budgeted $10,000 for the show. The council plans to receive $5,000 from the Ilwaco Merchants Association, and $1,500 through donations to cover the remaining costs.
Other news
Hearing examiner: The council approved the hiring of Ilwaco resident Charles Black as the city’s hearing examiner. Black will work as an impartial decision-maker for the city, and help the city reduce its liability.
The council first discussed hiring a hearing examiner in October 2018, when the council decided to add a $125 fee to citizens’ project proposals.
Black’s professional history spans about 40 years. During his career, he worked as a negotiator, project manager and lawyer. He specialized in real estate development and finance.
Some of his major career successes included working as the San Diego Padres’ president; the lead negotiator for both the city of San Diego and San Diego Port District; project development leader for the development of Petco Park; and lead negotiator for the Los Angeles Angels.
The council also approved a resolution which establishes rules of procedure for hearing examiner meetings.
EDC agreement: Councilors approved a $600 agreement between the city and Pacific County Economic Development Council. The annual contract pays for technical services the EDC completes on behalf of the city.
Projects the EDC has completed for Ilwaco include bringing lean training to Jessie’s Ilwaco Fish Company, and helping the Port of Ilwaco through a county-wide broadband internet assessment.
Stewardship plan: Councilors approved a deadline extension for a stewardship plan the city is working on. The plan is scheduled to be complete by Jan. 31, 2020.
The plan is for the Ilwaco watershed, and details forest owned by the city and Weyerhauser. In July 2019, the council approved a $4,000 agreement between the city and Columbia River Estuary Study Taskforce (CREST) to complete the plan.
The Forest Stewardship Council and Sustainable Forestry Initiative require the plan’s completion before the city can apply for forestry-related grants.
Extending the deadline to January will allow for final edits to be completed on the plan.
Next meeting: The council’s next regular meeting is 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 23. The meeting is held at the city’s community room, 151 First Avenue N.
