ILWACO — An old city restroom went up in flames June 15, as part of an Ilwaco Fire Department live training session.

The training is required by the National Fire Protection Association every three years so fire department members keep their skills sharp, said Mayor Gary Forner.

The city’s old restroom, which was no longer needed, was “extremely rotten,” Forner said. The restroom’s removal was part of the city’s park renovation plan.

Alyssa Evans is a staff writer for the Chinook Observer. Contact her at 360-642-8181 or aevans@chinookobserver.com

