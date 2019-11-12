ILWACO — Dozens of Ilwaco High School graduates have gone on to serve in the U.S. military. In honor of Veterans Day, Hilltop Middle School students learned about the holiday through one of the high school’s graduates and veterans.
Jeremy Goble, a 2002 graduate of Ilwaco High School, spoke at Hilltop Middle School’s Veterans Day assembly on Nov. 8.
Ilwaco High School history teacher Randy Bloom taught Goble in eighth grade. Bloom was also one of Goble’s football coaches.
“No matter what, Jeremy was always there when he played,” Bloom said. “The only bad thing I can say about him is he’s a [Kansas City] Chiefs fan.”
The pair has stayed in contact over the years. Bloom recognized that Goble is one of two Ilwaco High School graduates who have been awarded the Purple Heart. The award recognizes people who are wounded or killed while serving in the military.
The other Ilwaco High School graduate honored with the Purple Heart is Lonnie Williams, who served in the army. Williams works as an IT operations manager for the state’s Department of Natural Resources.
Goble’s journey
After graduating from Ilwaco High School, Goble decided to talk to a recruiter. At the time, Goble’s main motivators were being able to see more of the world, and finding a way to pay for college, he said.
“I didn’t know what I was going to do after graduation,” Goble said. “The recruiter sold me within five minutes.”
During his service, Goble served in Oklahoma, Alaska and Iraq. He worked as an artilleryman.
“Being an artilleryman is the funnest job I’ve ever had in my life. I got to blow things up every day,” Goble said. “What other job lets you blow things up?”
After serving 15 months in Iraq with only 30 days left for Goble’s mission, he was injured by a suicide bomber whose car blew up. His legs were severely injured, leaving him unable to walk.
After the incident, Goble was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS), a disease where a person’s immune system attacks the person’s nerves. The disease causes symptoms like vision loss and pain.
“You don’t really learn how to live with it, you just cope,” Goble said.
Goble next went to Washington D.C. for two years, where he recovered from his injuries. He continued to serve; later being stationed in Fort Lewis, Kansas and California. Goble was scheduled to deploy to Afghanistan but learned the month before his deployment he wouldn’t be able to travel overseas because of his MS.
“It was time for me to retire. So I went to school, and now I’m able to come talk to you,” Goble told the middle school students. Goble lives in North Carolina with his family. His mom, DeeDee Goble, works at the Shelburne Hotel.
Essay contest
Also during the assembly, members of the Long Beach Veterans of Foreign Wars Post acknowledged students who entered the post’s annual essay contest.
“The students did this on their own time and that really makes us feel great,” said Mark Smith, a Vietnam War veteran.
About a dozen students participated in the essay contest. Seventh-grader Mya Cunningham won first place in the contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.