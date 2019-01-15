ILWACO — Does your Ilwaco home have lead levels higher than what the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency considers safe? Maybe.
Lead levels, the Sahalee sewer project, Black Lake land, and city contracts were major focuses of Ilwaco City Council’s Jan. 14 meeting.
Ilwaco City Council’s next meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 28 in the Ilwaco Community Building. Starting at 5 p.m., the city will host a separate meeting to discuss elevated lead levels in drinking water. The public is welcome to attend both meetings.
Lead in city homes
The city’s water department was notified in October 2018 that August 2018 water samples exceeded lead action levels.
The council approved a contract between the city and the Washington State Department of Health. The DOH will assist the city in a corrosion-control study, where the water department will determine a corrosion treatment method by March 30.
The study is expected to cost the city’s water fund budget $5,750.
“While this is only the initial step and cost in determining a corrosion control process, the water department is hopeful that special monitoring of the system and regular flushing will reduce the lead down to an acceptable level,” states a city document regarding the issue.
The lead levels of concern were found within older houses but not the city’s distribution system, said the city’s water supervisor Rick Gray.
“You don’t shut anyone’s water off because of that,” Gray said. “Houses have been checked here the last 20 years. I’m really surprised you haven’t been hit before.”
The DOH requires the city to do a variety of tasks such as notify the public about the findings and lead a public education event. However, the city has missed multiple deadlines for tasks.
The public should have been notified by November 30 about the findings and the education event should have already happened.
“It’s not that I didn’t think this was serious,” Gray said. “If it was at a point where I needed to notify the school or hospital I would have done so by now.”
Councilors Matt Lesnau and Kristen Mathison voiced concern over the city’s failure to comply with the state requirements.
“As a parent, I would want to know,” Mathison said. “It seems like the public has a right to know so they can decide whether to drink the water or not. I feel like we’re out of compliance with the state.”
Planning Commission chairman Jon Chambreau also voiced concerns about whether the city was showing care for its residents.
“There’s taking care of government requirements and then there’s having a real interest in the health for the people who live here,” Chambreau said. “If I want to know if I live in a house in Ilwaco that has lead in the water, how can I learn about my house?”
The city is required to cover the cost of lead testing for residents, Gray said. Residents can contact the city to have a test done for their home.
Sahalee contracts
The council approved a contract for the Nesadi Drive portion of the Sahalee water and sewer improvement project.
The city entered into a construction loan in early 2013 with the Washington State Department of Commerce and Public Works Trust Fund. The loan is for the relocation of the Nesadi Drive sewer line. The city must follow the DOC’s terms and conditions in order to close out the construction phase for Nesadi Drive.
The city’s sewer fund will be the source of loan payments for the project.
Councilors also approved an engineering contract amendment for the Sahalee water and sewer project.
The amendment authorizes engineering company Gray & Osborne to finalize engineering specs for Sahalee sanitary sewer improvements. Project fees will cost $84,900, with money coming from the city’s water and sewer funds.
The Sahalee project originated in 2006 but funding was unavailable until 2016. The 2016 city council approved the project’s final design, which was different from the original 2006 plan. The updated plan costs more due to inflation and 37 additional grinder pumps. So far, the city’s project spending has reached $562,375 out of $758,950. The remaining funds are available for additional engineering.
Another engineering contract was approved by the city for services costing $7,800.
2019 planner services
Councilors approved a $40,000 contract agreement between the city and BergerABAM, which has provided the city with planning services.
The agreement is for about half of what the city paid BergerABAM in 2018, as the city paid the company almost $80,000.
BergerABAM was first hired by the city in 2018.
Black Lake land acquisition
The council discussed whether to authorize Forner to make an offer on a 1.78 acre land parcel in Black Lake. Councilors decided to table the matter until its next meeting.
The parcel, which is between Black Lake Park and Ilwaco High School, is privately owned and is for sale.
The city could use $36,000 that has been held in the city’s tourism fund reserves. The money was acquired in 2012 by accident through a lodging tax allocation. The city is now able to use the funds because a statute of limitations has passed, according to city documents.
Mayor pro-tempore
Forner appointed Councilor Missy Bageant as the city’s mayor pro-tempore. If Forner is absent, Bageant will be acting mayor.
Ilwaco city code requires the mayor to appoint a different mayor pro-tempore every 12 months.
Planning commission
Chambreau voiced concerns over a citizen’s application to join the commission. He said the city received the application before Thanksgiving.
“The applicant hasn’t heard anything and nor have I,” Chambreau said.
He noted planning commission appointments are Forner’s responsibility.
Forner said he thought the application process had been extended. He didn’t specify what time frame the city was allotting for applications.
“There is an applicant and we need them,” Chambreau said.
