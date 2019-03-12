ILWACO — It’s that time of year again.
Ocean Beach School District students in grades K-12 are encouraged to enter the City of Ilwaco’s T-shirt design contest for the city’s 27th annual Black Lake Fishing Derby.
Students are limited to one submission. Designs must be done in black pen or pencil, and fit into an 8” x 8” square. Submissions should include the student’s name, school, grade, parent’s name, phone and email.
Submissions are due March 29. The chosen designer will win a prize.
Submissions can be submitted at Ilwaco City Hall, 120 First Ave. N, or by mail to P.O. Box #548 Ilwaco, WA 98624. For more information, contact Ilwaco City Clerk Stephanie Davis at 360-642-3145.
