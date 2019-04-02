ILWACO — It’s time to spruce up Ilwaco.
The City of Ilwaco is looking for volunteers to participate in Ilwaco Spruce Up, which happens annually before the Ilwaco Children’s Parade and Long Beach Loyalty Days.
Volunteers will help with general clean up from downtown Ilwaco to the port. Clean-up shifts will focus primarily on the parade route but locals and businesses are encouraged to also work on their properties.
Volunteer shifts are as follows: May 1 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; May 2 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and May 3 from 10 a.m. to noon. Volunteers should meet next to the Ilwaco Pharmacy, 101 First Ave S.
The parade will be held on May 4, as the start of Loyalty Days, the Ilwaco Saturday Market, and fishing season.
Those interested in volunteering should contact Ilwaco Merchants Association President Jenna Austin Nisbett at 360-642-0771.
If possible, volunteers are asked to bring gloves, weeding tools and trash pick-up tools.
