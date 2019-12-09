ILWACO — Ilwaco’s Parks and Recreation Commission wants residents to help decide on what projects the commission should work.
The commission published an online community survey that will help the commission complete its Parks, Trails, and Natural Areas Plan by providing the commission with local knowledge and opinions.
The plan, which is scheduled to be completed by May 2020, will list prioritized parks-related projects. The survey will be open until March 2020 so the commission can edit the plan based on the feedback it receives.
In addition to helping the commission prioritize projects, the plan will make Ilwaco eligible for state grants to help fund the projects.
In 2020, the commission will submit a grant application from the state’s Recreation and Conservation Office. The commission currently plans on using grant funds for park improvements at Ilwaco’s city park.
Possible park improvements include improving the park’s basketball court, baseball field and parking lot. The commission also hopes to expand the park to include new playground equipment, a workout station, a dog park, and a walking path that’s compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Through the survey, the commission hopes to answer how to improve community livability and health; what parks, trails and natural areas are used in Ilwaco; how to facilitate new and improved recreational activities; how to protect clean water, natural resources, and wildlife; how to contribute to economic development; what local residents would like to see in Ilwaco’s future; and how to make Ilwaco residents’ wants a reality over time.
Surveys are available at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ilwacoparks. Residents can also drop surveys off at Ilwaco City Hall, 120 First Avenue, or send them by mail.
