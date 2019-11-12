ILWACO — Ilwaco’s Parks and Recreation Commission has big dreams for the city’s park, and hopes community members will help shape those dreams.
The commission will host a public meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 20 in the city’s community room, 151 First Avenue N. During the meeting, commission members will discuss their ideas for the city’s park.
The meeting will be an opportunity for community members to share their thoughts on what park improvements the commission should prioritize.
In 2020, the commission will submit an application for a grant from the state’s Recreation and Conservation Office. If awarded grant money, the commission will use it for park improvements.
Improvements would include improving the park’s basketball court, baseball field and parking lot. The commission also hopes to expand the park to include new playground equipment, a workout station, a dog park, and a walking path that’s compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
“We’re bound by government and volunteerism,” said commission member Vinessa Karnofski. “We do what we can with what we have, and we have good partners, but it’s about money.”
The commission has dedicated its attention to park improvements since 2018, when it first applied for grant money. The commission wasn’t awarded grant money through the state’s Recreation and Conservation Office, but has since found funds through the city and fundraising.
So far, the commission has worked to create a new park sign and plant trees. The trees recognize families and individuals who’ve donated to the park.
The sign and trees are scheduled to be finished and planted by spring.
“It’s a long haul that takes one step at a time,” said commission member Jon Ducharme. “We’re making progress, even though it’s hard to see.”
Get involved
Community members can give the commission feedback at the public meeting on Nov. 20, or at the commission’s meetings, which are held at 6 p.m. in the community room on the second Tuesday of each month.
The commission is also looking for volunteers. If interested, contact Ilwaco City Hall for information at 360-642-3145.
