ILWACO — A search is underway to find a new port manager for Ilwaco and Chinook following a resignation last week.
Former Ilwaco and Chinook manager Rich Titus officially resigned in late September, roughly eight months after starting the position in early February.
On Wednesday, Sept. 28 Ilwaco port commissioners Butch Smith, Mike Shirley and Alan Bennett convened for a special public meeting regarding the resignation and the task of hiring a new manager for Ilwaco and Chinook as important dates and duties, including the dredge and budgeting season, loom ahead.
"Richard Titus resigned effective 9/23. He left in great standing. He just decided — or his wife decided for him — that he needed to travel and go visit grandkids," said Ilwaco port Commissioner Butch Smith.
"His background is construction, and he's made an offer to come back if we need a special project manager that he would be more than happy to do that. He left happy with his held high. We believe he did a very good job while he was here and we wish him luck. Hopefully that will end any rumors that can go around the peninsula."
Interim manager to be named
The port commission is expected to hire an interim port manager in the coming weeks, and the full-time position, with an expected annual salary around $90,000, will be posted soon. The interim will earn the same salary as the previous port manager, commissioners said.
"We need someone on the interim," said Commissioner Alan Bennett. "This is our third port manager in eight months. We've gotta have somebody that can fill the gap, then maybe they apply for the posted position. I don't think we have months to go through a process without someone. If we have an interim it will take some pressure off."
No decisions have been made as of Tuesday, Oct. 4, commissioners said.
"Whoever the interim is, is welcome to apply for the job," Smith added. "Like our regular hiring process, a person doesn't want their name blasted all over the place until they've accepted the job officially and can notify their employer. Once we get that thumbs up or thumbs down, we'll announce it to the public."
The commission didn't specify how long it may take before a full-time manager is hired or how long an interim may serve, but with the 'busy' budget and dredge season looming, there's pressure to fill the position.
"It could be two months or it could be six months," Bennett said.
"We can't specify, because hiring process isn't an exact science," Smith added. "The interim manger will serve until there's a permanent one hired. We don't have to advertise for the interim position, we're going to go out and offer a person. But we're going to advertise for the full-time position."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.