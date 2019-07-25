ILWACO — An Ilwaco resident is charged with possession of child pornography.
Philip Misner, 60, was arrested on May 10. He’s charged with five counts of possessing child pornography.
Misner’s case is scheduled for sentencing on Aug. 2. He is lodged in Pacific County Jail, in lieu of $200,000 bail.
On Oct. 8, 2018, Microsoft sent a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a user had uploaded a pornographic image of a minor to Bing Image. The user’s IP address was traced to Misner’s residence in Ilwaco, according to Microsoft and Charter Communications.
On April 26, Washington State Patrol Detective Brandon Querubin began compiling information about Misner. On April 30, Querubin surveilled Misner’s residence, where he was able to confirm Misner resided in the home.
On May 10, Misner was served with a search warrant. During an interview, he admitted to downloading child pornography. During the search, detectives found between 15 and 20 sexually explicit images, and 30 to 40 child modeling photos. At least one image was saved on Misner’s Kindle.
The minors depicted in the images are not minors Misner personally knows, according to court documents.
Misner may face up to 10 years in prison, according to Pacific County Prosecutor Mark McClain.
