ILWACO — Ilwaco’s water treatment plant is in need of a makeover.
At its July 22 meeting, Ilwaco City Council approved a plan to rehabilitate the plant’s structure. The building is falling apart, according to city water supervisor Rick Gray.
The plan calls for a $6,630 payment from the city to Gray & Osborne, the city’s engineer. Money will come from the city’s funds for water and general professional services.
Gray & Osborne will study the building and provide recommendations on how and what to rehabilitate.
The building, which is near the Indian Creek Reservoir, was built more than 30 years ago. The damage is attributed to drainage issues resulting in runoff, which in turn entered the building. The water corroded some of the building’s steel columns.
Gray said he noticed the structure’s damage when he was replacing light bulbs and his ladder kept sliding down.
“I already have an idea how to fix it but it’s a public building and it needs an engineer’s write-up,” Gray said.
Mayor Gary Forner said the city is lucky the damage was found before a big snowfall. Gray agreed, saying the building would have “buckled.” The pair agreed the city needs to move forward on making improvements to the plant before winter.
“We’ve got to get on this before winter,” Forner said. “I don’t want to lose our water plant.”
Councilors Matt Lessnau, Kristen Mathison and Missy Bageant all had questions about the issue. Lessnau asked why the issue hadn’t been noticed during Gray’s four-year tenure with the city.
“How often do you inspect the building? Why was this a surprise?” Lessnau asked.
Gray said the issue was caused by “the people who did this job before me.” He said he had no idea the building was in as bad of shape until his ladder kicked out.
“You’ve got 30 years into a metal building where it rains harder on the inside than the outside this time of year,” Gray said. “It’s a metal building in a corrosive building to begin with.”
Mathison asked why the city wasn’t taking the project out to bid to see if they could have the survey done for a lower cost. She and Bageant both suggested Gray come up with a list of other needs the plant has so the council can include everything in next year’s budget.
“My concern is this is a lot of money. Where are we going to get the money? Can we get a better price?” Mathison said. “I don’t want to lose our water plant but I want to see some competitive bidding in the future.”
City treasurer Holly Beller suggested Gray & Osborne will be aware of the city’s financial strains when they complete the study.
“I have a lot of faith in those guys,” Beller said. “They could help us see what we can do internally to save costs.”
The city doesn’t yet have an idea how much it will cost to repair the facility.
Other news
Upcoming public hearing: Councilors approved a resolution to hold a public hearing at the council’s next meeting. During the hearing, community members can provide the city with comments regarding a proposed partial right of way vacation.
Raymund Mui requested the vacation for his property near Klahanee Drive SW. In his application, Mui said the vacation would create a safer access point to his property, which he’s working on developing.
“The purpose is to use this right of way as our access to the house that is scheduled for construction pending build permit approval,” Mui said in his application.
Complaints about city fees: Two residents voiced concerns about the city’s permit charges. The pair said the city had charged them for email correspondence with the city planner, along with permit fees and a $15,000 geotech survey.
The residents essentially want the city to implement a better procedure for billing and planning for city projects, so residents don’t get several unexpected charges.
Councilors Mathison and Bageant agreed the council should discuss its fees and permits at an upcoming workshop.
The council’s next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Aug. 12. The meeting is open to the public and held at the city’s community room, 158 First Ave. N.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.