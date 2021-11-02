PACIFIC COUNTY — Most of the votes are in for a trio of contested municipal elections on the Long Beach Peninsula, including two Long Beach City Council races and the Ilwaco mayoral contest.
With 5,369 votes counted across Pacific County thus far, election officials estimate that there are at least 499 more ballots still left to count. Voter turnout currently stands at 31.4%, down from 42.6% from 2017.
Long Beach races
In the race for Position No. 4 on the Long Beach City Council, Karla Jensen leads Patrick Reddy with 53.7% of the vote, compared to Reddy’s 45.3%. A total of 300 votes have been counted in the race so far.
Jensen is the current Long Beach Merchants Association president, as well as owner of the Mermaid Inn & RV Park. Reddy is an Air Force veteran and owner of 360 Apartments and Green Planet Carpet Cleaning. In an Observer questionnaire last month, Jensen said that if she was elected she would actively work to help the city develop “a true plan for what we want our community to look like as it grows.” Reddy said he would focus broadly on housing issues, including a lack of affordable long-term housing.
George Coleman is the apparent winner in the contest for Position No. 5 on the council, leading Richard Vincent with 67% of the vote. A total of 285 votes have been counted in the race so far.
Coleman is a musician and retired software architect, while Vincent is the owner of All Safe Mini-Storage and a U-Haul dealer. Coleman told the Observer that affordable housing was among the most important issues facing Long Beach. Vincent also cited housing as an important issue, as well as providing both short and long-term funding for infrastructure repairs in the city.
Ilwaco contest
A pair of familiar faces are running to be Ilwaco’s next mayor, with incumbent Mayor Gary Forner facing off against Mike Cassinelli, his predecessor.
Cassinelli is currently leading in the contest, taking 58.6% of the vote compared to Forner’s 40.1%. A total of 222 votes have been tallied in the race so far.
Cassinelli, who served as mayor for two terms before Forner won the post in 2017, said that one issue he’d work to solve if elected was bringing high-speed broadband to Ilwaco, “so that the city and the county may move into the 21st century with qualified and educated citizens.” Forner cited infrastructure woes as a key issue facing Ilwaco, and said he’d continue working to address those issues if re-elected as mayor.
The next tabulation update for Pacific County is set for Nov. 5.
