PACIFIC COUNTY — The race for a seat on the Long Beach City Council is nearly as close as it can be, following a Friday update from county election officials.
Karla Jensen leads Patrick Reddy by a margin of just three votes in the race for Position No. 4 on the city council, 213-210, after 130 more votes were tallied since the initial results were released on Election Day on Nov. 2.
Jensen, president of the Long Beach Merchants Association and owner of the Mermaid Inn & RV Park, initially led 161-136 (as well as three write-in votes) in the contest against Reddy, an Air Force veteran and owner of 360 Apartments and Green Planet Carpet Cleaning. But the most recently tabulated ballots sharply broke Reddy’s way, 74-52 (with four additional write-in votes).
In the other contested city council race, George Coleman maintained a decisive lead over Richard Vincent. Coleman, a musician and retired software architect, leads with 66.8% of the vote compared to 32.2% for Vincent, a U-Haul dealer and owner of All Safe Mini-Storage.
And in Ilwaco’s mayoral contest, the state of the race is largely unchanged since the initial results that were released on Election Day. Former two-term mayor Mike Cassinelli maintained his lead over incumbent Mayor Gary Forner, leading 56.7% to 41.7%. Cassinelli initially led with 58.6% of the vote compared to Forner’s 40.1%.
With 7,407 ballots tabulated across all of Pacific County, turnout in the 2021 general election currently sits at 43.4% — up already from 42.6% turnout in 2017. County election officials estimate that there are at least 270 ballots still left to count throughout the county, with the next update currently not scheduled until Nov. 23. It is unclear how many ballots are still left to count in the two Long Beach council races and the Ilwaco mayoral contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.