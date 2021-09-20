Greg Booth, of Portland, walks along the beach with his dog ‘Tess’ searching for signs of razor clams in Seaview. “She finds them and I dig them,” said Booth, who has brought along his Australian cattle dog since she was a puppy.
A bag of razor clams dangles near a digger’s legs during the opening day of the 2021-22 razor clam season. A 20-clam limit meant diggers had more to take home, up from than the traditional 15-clam limit in recent years.
LONG BEACH PENINSULA — The first recreational razor clam digs of the 2021-22 season commenced over the weekend with thousands of diggers descending on the bountiful sands along the Long Beach Peninsula.
The season officially started Friday, with a low tide (-0.4) at 4:30 a.m. followed by digs Saturday (-0.5) at 5:22 a.m. and Sunday (-0.6), with the latter days drawing the most diggers.
Early tentative estimates by WDFW calculated a total turnout of roughly 5,000 diggers over the weekend, including 500 Friday, 1,500 Saturday, 3,100 Sunday and 2,200 on Monday along peninsula beaches.
A 20-clam limit meant diggers had more to take home, up from the traditional 15-clam limit in recent years.
“Most diggers were pleased with the increased limit and size of the clams. Crowds weren’t huge, mostly due to the early tides and threat of bad weather,” summed WDFW coastal shellfish manager Dan Ayres.
“Most everyone we talked to had their limit of 20 really nice, big clams. We did encounter a few folks who took fewer than 20 each, because they just didn’t want to clean that many.”
