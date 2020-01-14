PACIFIC COUNTY — The worst winter weather so far this season walloped Pacific County over the weekend.
Stormy conditions occurred during a set of king tides, generating waves in excess of 30 feet, prompting surf advisories along the Washington and Oregon coast.
Dangerous surf provided a spectacle for dozens of photographers who descended on the parking lot above Waikiki Beach to capture the colossal waves crashing into the rocks below Cape Disappointment Lighthouse.
Local beach approaches along the Peninsula were largely deserted Saturday ahead of the peak high tide, as most took heed of the advance warnings about avoiding the beach and jetties.
The weekend wasn’t without tragedy however, as the conditions contributed to two deaths Saturday south of Cannon Beach. See story on Page A2.
There were local snow flurries at sea level on Tuesday, with more snow possible Wednesday before conditions warm. Naselle-Grays River School District canceled classes Tuesday and delays were reported at other districts in the vicinity.
