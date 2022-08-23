LONG BEACH — Hundreds of kites soared above Long Beach last week for the 41st annual Washington State International Kite Festival. Fliers were all connected by common string: A shared purpose and passion for their hobby.

Among the thousands of attendees and participants in popular August festival were professional kite flyers, amateur enthusiasts and many more awed spectators all dazzled by the colorful kite constellations presented daily from Monday, Aug. 15 through Sunday, Aug. 21 near Bolstad beach approach, the epicenter of the week-long event.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.