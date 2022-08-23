Robert Loera, of Maui, releases his kite into the air during the 41st annual Washington State International Kite Festival last week in Long Beach. “I’ve never forgotten the people or how beautiful it is to be here,” said Loera, an attendee since the 1980s.
Jimmie Nord, of Bonney Lake, flys a quad-line kite during the individual professional kite flying event. “It has four strings and you can maneuver it any direction, or hold it anywhere in the sky,” Nord said.
A former ballplayer turned senior tennis player, Robert Loera, pictured, turned to kiting to rehab a torn bicep. “I went back to my kiting for therapy because it was the only thing I could do, and it brought back so much love, joy and memories.”
A colorful constellation of kites hung above the peninsula for the Washington State International Kite Festival.
Bolstad beach approach was ground zero for the 41st annual Washington State International Kite Festival.
“I started coming here in the 80s. I’ve probably made it for 40 of these,” said Ken Conrad, of Seattle, as he rummaged through his bag before pulling out a classic UFO kite from the 1970s.
Ken Conrad, of Seattle, flies a classic kite during the 41st annual Washington State International Kite Festival last week in Long Beach.
Kite float in the sky near the Bolstad beach approach last week in Long Beach.
Spectators watch professional kite flyers during the kite festival last week in Long Beach.
The week-long kite festival brought a swell of traffic to downtown Long Beach.
Bostad beach approach was bustling during kite festival in Long Beach.
Ken Conrad, of Seattle, flies a classic kite during the 41st annual Washington State International Kite Festival.
LONG BEACH — Hundreds of kites soared above Long Beach last week for the 41st annual Washington State International Kite Festival. Fliers were all connected by common string: A shared purpose and passion for their hobby.
Among the thousands of attendees and participants in popular August festival were professional kite flyers, amateur enthusiasts and many more awed spectators all dazzled by the colorful kite constellations presented daily from Monday, Aug. 15 through Sunday, Aug. 21 near Bolstad beach approach, the epicenter of the week-long event.
“I started coming here in the 80s. I’ve probably made it for 40 of these,” said Ken Conrad, of Seattle, as he rummaged through his bag before pulling out a classic UFO kite from the 70s. Conrad was enjoying the leisure atmosphere of the festival, despite some occasional “squirrelly winds” and morning mists.
“Mostly I enjoy visiting with the other kite makers and learning something new. A lot of it is just catching up with friends I haven’t seen in years,” he said.
As Conrad leisurely flew his UFO kite near dune grass along the Bolstad beach approach, another flyer was preparing for a solo performance with a complex quad-line kite.
“It has four strings and you can maneuver it any direction, or hold it anywhere in the sky,” said Jimmie Nord, of Bonney Lake, as he unfurled his quad-line kite. And the trickiest part? “Just getting it off the ground,” Nord said, a kite flyer for the past four years. Nord said the flying conditions were largely ideal all week long, despite a few intermittent bouts of rain and fog, which was to expected along the Washington coast in late summer.
As Nord took center stage during the individual professional quad-line kite performance, nearby Robert Loera focused his attention on another type of kite.
“These are fighting kites, this particular one was made in the northwest. They’re both copies of ancient Indian fighting kites. My expertise are control-able kites,” Loera, of Maui said.
A former ballplayer turned senior tennis player, Loera, 66, turned to kiting to rehab a torn bicep.
“I went back to my kiting for therapy because it was the only thing I could do, and it brought back so much love, joy and memories,” he said.
Loera first came to the kite festival in Long Beach in the 80s, and plans to return for years to come.
“I’ve never forgotten the people or how beautiful it is to be here. I’m now here to give back, teach and share. It’s not all about winning anymore. The fighting kites are like an ancient Indian art, with the glass-coated line. I also do the quad line, with the four strings. In 40 years, you’ve done it all. I’ll be back again next year for sure. I’m here to continue the kiting legacy,” he said.
