OCEAN PARK — During her 25-year teaching career, Suzanne Knutzen brought music and light to students and Peninsula residents.
Knutzen retired at the end of the 2018-19 school year. She served the community as both a teacher and local musician.
She was originally hired as a part-time music teacher, but was promoted to full-time in the early 2000s.
“I was ready to do something new. Going into the classroom was a big transition,” Knutzen said. “I got to know the kids better, have all the same kids in class, and get to know their parents. I loved it.”
Knutzen most recently taught third grade.
Hitting the right note
During her tenure, Knutzen brought music into the classroom, and everywhere else possible. She often would pair music with classroom subjects like multiplication.
“I just love kids and music,” Knutzen said.
Knutzen started honing her music skills at age 8 when her parents enrolled her in piano lessons. Before she joined Ocean Beach School District, she learned how to play the organ from a teacher at Clatsop Community College.
Knutzen volunteered as an organist for the Oysterville Church for several years.
After a four-year hiatus from music, she recently started volunteering again as an organist for St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Seaview, with occasional performances in Oysterville.
“Teaching and music have both enriched my life,” Knutzen said. “You get to meet so many people and travel to so many places.”
Knutzen created school songs for Long Beach and Ocean Park. She also founded the Jelly Bean Choir, which performed at local events and school music services.
“The choir was really popular for students who were self-managed. That was kind of the incentive, because they were always looking like ‘What can I do? What can be an extra activity?’”
Before being hired by OBSD, Knutzen taught music and private piano lessons for 10 years.
Nurse Suzanne?
OBSD Board Director Mike Robinson credits Knutzen with not only teaching students necessary skills, but also teaching them the value of music.
“She’s one of the best music teachers I’ve ever seen,” Robinson said. She’ll be surely missed in Ocean Park.”
Yet, teaching music wasn’t Knutzen’s first career. Before becoming a teacher, Knutzen worked at Ocean Beach Hospital and studied to become a nurse.
“I went through nursing school when I first moved here because there was no teaching college,” Knutzen said. “I wanted to be a teacher.”
Knutzen thought going through nursing school would help her get a job as a school nurse. But when it came time to apply for a school nurse job with OBSD, Knutzen didn’t get the job.
“I just wanted to work with kids. I love kids; that’s why I got into teaching,” Knutzen said. “When I didn’t get hired as a school nurse I cried and cried.”
Yet, Knutzen didn’t let the experience hold her back. She instead decided to put her efforts into finding an online teaching school. She ultimately found a program based in Arizona that allowed her to do most of her coursework at home.
“When I started getting into teaching, I wanted it so bad I could taste it,” Knutzen said. “I was working part-time but I still really wanted to be a teacher.”
When Knutzen’s youngest child was three years old, she joined her daughter’s preschool as a music teacher.
“That was kind of a way of getting back into a career,” Knutzen said. “I hadn’t been a teacher before.”
A year later, OBSD was looking to hire a part-time music teacher at OPE. Knutzen got the job.
“When I put music and kids together, I was like, ‘This is what’s meant to be. This is exactly where I fit.’”
Lessons learned
During Knutzen’s student teaching, she worked with fellow educator Miki Frace.
“She just needed a place to say she was a student teacher at that point,” Frace said. “She was a very accomplished teacher before she even walked into my classroom.”
Knutzen went on to later earn her National Board certification and a master’s degree. Before pursuing education, she earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from Pacific Lutheran University.
“They always say [National Board is] the best professional development ever and in reality, it really is because you look at your teaching in a different way,” Knutzen said. “You teach the child, not the curriculum. You really study child development and focus on ‘How can I make the biggest impact on children?’ It’s not just ‘Did I cover this page in the teaching guide?’”
Knutzen credits her National Board certification process as a life-changing part of her career.
“You really get to know a student as a person, and study how you can meet each one of their needs,” Knutzen said.
Knutzen described the National Board program as an in-depth program that puts kids first.
“Kids are people first. They need to be treated with respect,” Knutzen said. “You work with people’s hearts. If you model respect, that gets you so much farther. You’ve got a relationship with the students.”
Community concerns
One of Knutzen’s major concerns during her career has been improving students’ vocabulary.
“A lot of the kids in our community, I don’t know how to say it positively, but they sometimes lack vocabulary,” Knutzen said. “We call it ‘Kids speak poverty.’”
Knutzen emphasized the importance of developing children’s vocabulary because knowing more words helps them clarify what they feel and think.
According to a study Knutzen read, kids who come from poverty know about 6,000 words when they start school. Kids in middle-class homes know about 15,000 words, and upper-class kids know about 25,000.
“That development is so hard for those kids who don’t have the language because they’re going to look at this or listen to a story, and make up some words,” Knutzen said.
Knutzen participated in a language-acquisition program called GLAD (Guided Language Acquisition Design) three times during her career. She said the program helped her reach students who needed extra help learning English.
“When you see in the papers that reading scores are only 55 percent, it’s not just reading,” Knutzen said. “They’re now writing five-paragraph opinion essays. When I started, you’d be glad if they wrote a story about their pet dog in third grade. The expectations are so much higher.”
Knutzen said kids continue to meet expectations.
“With our district, there’s so much potential. We’ve seen so many kids that have overcome poverty because of education,” Knutzen said. “Nothing stops somebody who really sets a goal and applies themselves.”
Looking forward
Knutzen called her last year teaching her “best year ever” because of the parents and students.
“I’m leaving when everything’s great. I had a great class this year. I have lots of energy. I’m leaving now rather than just dwindling,” Knutzen said.
During retirement, Knutzen will continue to give back to the community. She plans on helping her husband Doug with his real estate business and continuing to play organ. She also will advocate for financial education as the state’s financial education board elementary specialist.
“I believe kids K through 12 should have financial education,” Knutzen said. “I feel really strongly that if we’re going to break kids out of poverty, we need to teach them about money.”
Knutzen teaches financial education classes throughout the state for other teachers.
More of Knutzen’s retirement plans include traveling to Malaysia, Australia and Singapore. She also plans on spending as much time as possible with her family.
“I feel very grateful for my experiences, and the kids and the families I met along the way,” Knutzen said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.