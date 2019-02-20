LONG BEACH — City Councilors had a variety of topics to discuss at their most recent meeting.
At Long Beach City Council’s Feb. 19 meeting, councilors discussed a law enforcement contract, the regional biosolids plant and other city-related topics.
Long Beach City Council’s next meeting will be at 7 p.m. on March 4. The public is welcome to attend the meeting, located at Long Beach City Hall, 115 Bolstad Avenue.
Law enforcement contract
Councilors passed a police department contract between Long Beach and Ilwaco. The Contract is good until 2021.
The last contract update between the two cities was for Jan. 1, 2004 to Dec. 31, 2005.
The contract is for $261,458 and covers Long Beach Police Department’s seven officers.
After discussion, Ilwaco City Council approved the contract at its Feb. 11 meeting.
Biosolids Plant
City Administrator David Glasson and Mayor Jerry Phillips provided councilors with an update on the city’s biosolids plant.
“I’ll just tell you, I’m not happy with some of the updates,” Phillips said.
The cost of the project is of concern to the city. Currently, the plant is estimated to cost $7,600,000. The city will purchase some parts of the plant in an effort to save money, Glasson said.
The plant is expected to be completed by January 2020, Glasson said.
The project is currently at bid. A bidder is expected to be chosen by April 1, Glasson said.
EDC contract
Councilors approved an annual contract between the city and the Pacific County Economic Development COuncil, which does some work on the city’s behalf.
The contract is for $4,000 and was already budgeted for 2019.
The EDC is currently working on high-speed internet, Glasson said.
Storage container
Councilors approved a resident’s request to put a temporary storage container on their property, off 108 26th Street NE. The All-Safe Mini-Storage business is expected to be expanded on the lot east of the property.
Other business
LBPD has been doing well with drug arrests, Phillips said. He didn’t go into further detail.
Taletha Egleston, Americorps volunteer for Peninsula Poverty Response, encouraged attendees to share information about PPR programs.
Sonshine the Clown urged the council to reconsider hosting SummerFest this year. “All day long, the kids are joining me and thanking me constantly,” Sonshine said. “To get them to play and stay in town for a little bit is a wonderful thing.”
