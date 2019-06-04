LONG BEACH — If you’re in the market for an RV, you’re in luck.
At its June 3 meeting, Long Beach City Council approved contracts for an RV sale, fireworks sale, septage agreement, and intertie agreement. The council also discussed the city’s surplus items, downtown parking and reusable bags.
RV sales event
Councilors approved an event request where RVs will be shown and sold along Bolstad Avenue. The event will be held June 15-16.
Long Beach has approved similar events in the past. Brian Nugent will lead this year’s event.
Downtown parking
Councilors discussed the city’s efforts to reduce and update parking signage downtown, which hasn’t happened since the 1990s, said City Administrator David Glasson.
“Most people were driving station wagons then. Not many cars were over six feet tall,” Glasson said. “The issue I see now is a majority of vehicles are SUVs or pickups. Many of them are at least six feet tall with how they’re being made now.”
Mayor Jerry Phillips said he’s seen RVs parking at Cottage Bakery on Pacific Avenue. The bakery and Elks' building have each been hit by RVs before, Glasson said.
“I get comments from citizens every week about street visibility,” Phillips said. “Almost no one abides by the signage we have.”
Reusable bags
Councilors approved a request to order 1,500 reusable bags for local businesses and hotels to use. In July 2018, the council approved a purchase of 3,000 bags but only purchased 1,500 at the time; so Monday’s approval completes the 2018 order.
“The bag is the tangible item that represents what our town is working towards: a clean, green, sustainable economy and healthy environment,” said campaign leader Martha Williams. “We live in a pristine and beautiful place. We want to keep it that way.”
Phillips said about 70 percent of guests use them at hotels, according to hoteliers he’s talked to. The bags are typically given to guests at check-in, with a note explaining the program.
“I think education would go a long way in this one,” said Councilor Holli Kemmer. “I can see how it would be a pain to have it at the front desk. Maybe they can give them to the cleaning staff. There’s a smarter way to do it.”
The bags may include logos from local businesses, which would help cover the costs to purchase the bags.
City council applicant
Councilor Tina McGuire’s husband Don McGuire Jr. introduced himself to the council. He’s running against business owner Sue Svendsen for Steven Linhart’s council seat. Voters will choose between McGuire and Svendsen in November.
“I want to get out and work for the people most of all and work with the city,” McGuire said. “I really feel there are some issues that hopefully we can work out.”
McGuire worked in Alaska on a boat for 10 years, then bought the Corral Drive-in, which he’s owned for 34 years. He also started a cranberry farm with his parents, and served on the state’s cranberry board for five years. He served with the Long Beach Fire Department for 25 years, where he worked as captain.
Fireworks
Councilors approved a fireworks store request. Mark Oman will sell fireworks at the corner of 18th Street Northwest and Pacific Highway North for the Fourth of July and New Year’s Day. His store is the second the city has approved. Only one more store can be approved, said Community Development Director Ariel Smith.
Septage agreement
Councilors approved an agreement between the city and Evergreen Portable Toilets for septage disposal. Evergreen will dispose of materials collected at the city’s wastewater plant for 15 cents per gallon.
Intertie agreement
Councilors approved an updated water supply agreement between Ilwaco and Long Beach. The update raises the cost of water per 100 cubic feet from $0.47 to $2. The rate was last changed in 1996.
The cities’ agreement dates back to 1978. The water comes from a water intertie. The intertie hasn’t been used in recent years but is cleaned annually.
“They can ship us water, we can ship them water,” Glasson said. “Most of the time we don’t use it.”
Ilwaco City Council approved the agreement at its May 28 meeting.
Surplus property
Councilors authorized city staff to place several items up for bid. The items will be advertised in the Chinook Observer. Items include a 1996 Ford F350 pickup, 2007 Ford Crown Victoria, tilt trailer, wire feed welder, two generators, band saw, and diesel fuel tank.
The council’s next meeting will be at 7 p.m. on June 17. The public is welcome to attend the meeting, located at Long Beach City Hall, 115 Bolstad Avenue.
