LONG BEACH — The fate of the Bolstad restroom renovation project will have to wait.
Long Beach City Council decided to hold off on awarding a bid for the project at its March 4 meeting. Council meeting focuses also included fireworks and numerous city updates.
The council’s next meeting will be at 7 p.m. on March 18. The public is welcome to attend the meeting, located at Long Beach City Hall, 115 Bolstad Avenue.
Bolstad restrooms
Councilors were scheduled to approve an agreement between the city and a contractor for the Bolstad restrooms renovation. The council instead decided to table the issue until its March 18 meeting.
The city received two bids for the project, which were both higher than budgeted for.
“Council, I promised I won’t ask you for more than $300,000 to get this project done,” said Mayor Jerry Phillips at the council’s Feb. 4 meeting.
The two bids received were for $378,873 from Helligso Construction and $439,852 from Pacific Tech.
“We’re looking at options to bring costs down,” Glasson said.
The city may receive $25,000 from the Port of Peninsula for the renovations, Glasson said.
At the Feb. 4 meeting, Phillips said he had heard from six contractors who planned to bid for the project.
Councilors turned down project bids in September 2018 because all project bids were over budget by at least $200,000.
The restroom renovation should be finished this summer.
The restroom design includes a men’s restroom, a women’s restroom and two family restrooms. The restrooms will be handicap accessible.
Fireworks
Councilors approved a special use permit for holiday fireworks stand Fireworks Superstore. The stand will run from June 28 through July 5 and Dec. 27 through Dec. 31. The stand will be on the corner of 12th Street Southwest and Pacific Highway South.
The stand will be operated by Don Lee, who has sold fireworks on the Peninsula many times before. He will be required to maintain the area the stand is at.
LBPD: Long Beach Police Department has been short an officer since December 2018 when Officer Don Tardiff left the department. LBPD has since had a fill-in provisional officer. The department has been looking into hiring a lateral transfer but hasn’t hired anyone yet.
“All departments across the nation are having trouble filling spots, mostly because of the climate surrounding police,” Phillips said.
